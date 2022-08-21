While the trade was not quite as hot as the sun, the sales yard of top quality stock was a sight to behold according to the Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association.

The association held its 59th annual show and sale last weekend.

The intense temperatures of 30°C had its impact on the sale according to the association, which said it wouldn’t be safe to travel long distance with the trailer full of sheep that its customers return for year after year.

1,200 hoggets were on offer with 60% clearance recorded with most lots sold in the region of €180-210/head with the exception of the prize winners.

Hogget ewe prize winners:

1st: Tomas Mccarthy, Knocksquire sold for €300;

2nd: Jim McCarthy, Knocksquire sold for €315;

3rd: Martin Hayden, Coolroe sold for €240;

4th: Pat Farrell, Kiltealy sold for €275;

5th: Sheedy O’Kelly, Ballytiglea sold for €250.

700 ewe lambs were on offer with an 85% clearance rate seen. Most lots sold in the region of €100-150/head with the exception of the prize winners.

Ewe lamb prize winners:

1st: Theo Doyle, Old Yard weighing 51kg, sold for €215;

2nd: Sean Ryan, Tomduff weighing 47kg, sold for €211;

3rd: Padraig Joyce, Knockroe weighing 49kg, sold for €200;

4th: Pat Cummins, Ballygub weighing 52.5kg, sold for €220;

5th: Jim Lennon, Ballytiglea weighing 43kg, sold for €130.

Two and three year old ewes prizewinners:

1st: Martin Doyle Coolroe sold for €290;

2nd: Michael O’Gorman sold for Dunroe €120.

The association said: “Well done to all the breeders, while the trade was a little easier than last year, the quality and the presentation of the stock was top class as always.”