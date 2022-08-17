The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show took place on Sunday (August 14) for the first time since 2019 on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Warm and dry weather brought people from all over the country to the one-day event which organisers say drew in excess of 60,000 people.

The sheep section had 14 breeds involved, including the Texel; Vendeen; Suffolk; Charollais Rouge de l’Ouest; Galway; Beltex; Lleyn; and Jacob breeds.

Judging kicked off at 11:00a.m and the overall champion of each breed was subsequently announced that evening. Below is a list of the big winners on the day at the Tullamore Show.

FBD National Livestock Texel Champion:

First: Arthur O’Keefe;

Second : Flor Ryan.

FBD National Livestock Vendeen Champion:

First: Cheryl O’Brien;

Second : Ciaran Coughlan.

FBD National Livestock Suffolk Champion:

First: Arthur O’Keefe;

Second: Arthur O’Keeffe.

FBD National Livestock Charollais Champion:

First: David Naughton;

Second: Aiden Loftus.

FBD National Livestock Rouge de l`Ouest Champion:

First: Oliver Keaskin;

Second: Oliver Keaskin.

FBD National Livestock Show Galway Champion:

First: Tom Murphy;

Second: Sean Kilkelly.

FBD National Livestock Show Beltex Champion:

First: Declan Robinson;

Second: Declan Robinson.

FBD National Livestock Show Jacob Champion:

First: Cathal Walsh;

Second: Kevin Harney.

FBD National Livestock Show Lleyn Champion:

First: Alan McDonald;

Second: David Oliver.

FBD National Livestock Show Border Leicester Champion:

First: Brian Jordan;

Second: Coote Geelan.

FBD National Livestock Show Irish Dutch Spotted Champion:

First: Rachel Gallagher;

Second: Anna Considine.

FBD National Livestock Show Blue Texel Champion:

First: Shannon Murphy;

Second: Shannon Murphy.

FBD National Livestock Show Commercial Champion: