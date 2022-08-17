The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show took place on Sunday (August 14) for the first time since 2019 on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Warm and dry weather brought people from all over the country to the one-day event which organisers say drew in excess of 60,000 people.
The sheep section had 14 breeds involved, including the Texel; Vendeen; Suffolk; Charollais Rouge de l’Ouest; Galway; Beltex; Lleyn; and Jacob breeds.
Judging kicked off at 11:00a.m and the overall champion of each breed was subsequently announced that evening. Below is a list of the big winners on the day at the Tullamore Show.
FBD National Livestock Texel Champion:
- First: Arthur O’Keefe;
- Second : Flor Ryan.
FBD National Livestock Vendeen Champion:
- First: Cheryl O’Brien;
- Second : Ciaran Coughlan.
FBD National Livestock Suffolk Champion:
- First: Arthur O’Keefe;
- Second: Arthur O’Keeffe.
FBD National Livestock Charollais Champion:
- First: David Naughton;
- Second: Aiden Loftus.
FBD National Livestock Rouge de l`Ouest Champion:
- First: Oliver Keaskin;
- Second: Oliver Keaskin.
FBD National Livestock Show Galway Champion:
- First: Tom Murphy;
- Second: Sean Kilkelly.
FBD National Livestock Show Beltex Champion:
- First: Declan Robinson;
- Second: Declan Robinson.
FBD National Livestock Show Jacob Champion:
- First: Cathal Walsh;
- Second: Kevin Harney.
FBD National Livestock Show Lleyn Champion:
- First: Alan McDonald;
- Second: David Oliver.
FBD National Livestock Show Border Leicester Champion:
- First: Brian Jordan;
- Second: Coote Geelan.
FBD National Livestock Show Irish Dutch Spotted Champion:
- First: Rachel Gallagher;
- Second: Anna Considine.
FBD National Livestock Show Blue Texel Champion:
- First: Shannon Murphy;
- Second: Shannon Murphy.
FBD National Livestock Show Commercial Champion:
- First: David Naughton;
- Second: David Naughton.