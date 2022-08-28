Farming for Nature (FFN) is inviting visitors to a farm walk on Crawford’s Farm, an organic dairy and mixed-stock enterprise in Co. Tipperary next weekend.

Crawford’s Farm is a small, traditional Irish and certified organic farm spread across 28ac in Cloughjordan, which is operated by FFN ambassadors, Mimi and Owen Crawford.

The couple milks about 10-12 cows, with pedigree Irish Shorthorn cows dominating the pastures producing raw cream, raw butter and raw buttermilk which are all made on the farm.

The farm walk next Sunday (September 4) at 2:00p.m, will showcase how Crawford’s Farm incorporates a modern-day approach that works in harmony with nature.

Aside from the dairy aspect, Crawford’s Farm also engages in 100% grass-based beef production with a number of the surplus dairy offspring selected for slaughtering annually.

At Crawford’s Farm they believe farming should be as diverse as nature, while there should also be a variety of income streams, markets and retailers. The husband-and-wife duo said:

“We believe Ireland has the opportunity to produce good, clean food and we want to be part of that and help others realise that opportunity as well.”

Mimi and Owen also keep 15-16 pigs/year, roughly 1,000 broiler chickens and 30-40 ducks on their farm, according to FFN.

Organic broiler chickens on the farm follow behind the cows in the grazing rotation, while organic ducks are in charge of slug control, and organic pigs assist in consuming excess skim milk.

FFN farmers showcase their contribution to nature and good farming practices on their land, while meeting like-minded people and providing an insight into the ways they protect nature.

Various FFN ambassadors are set to host farm walks throughout the year covering a range of farming systems including tillage; dairy; forestry; market gardening; mixed-stock; and high-nature value farming.

Every farm walk costs €10/person to attend and all money received will be circulated back into the farming community.