Hundreds of vehicles from across the country are expected to take part in a road run in Co. Carlow next month in memory of a vintage enthusiast.

Ken Agar from Ballymoon, Bagnalstown was just 36 when he was killed in a motorbike accident in 2002.

Ken, who worked as a lorry driver, was involved in the vintage scene locally and nationally and was well known around the country through attending many steam and vintage rallies each year.

Stephen Agar told Agriland that his late uncle is in the family’s thoughts every day.

He said that Ken is remembered as a “unique character, who was always in good form and lived life to the full”. The late Ken Agar

To mark the 20th anniversary of Ken’s passing, the Agar family and Carlow to Cork Tractor Club are hosting a road run on Saturday, September 10.

The event, which is open to all types of vehicles, will start from the Barrack Lane field in Fenagh, which was previously the site of the historic Fenagh Steam Rally, with registration from 11:00a.m.

There will be two routes on the day – one for tractors and another for bikes, cars and lorries.

Among the vehicles in the road run will be Ken’s two vintage tractors – a Massey Harris and a County 1164 – which will be driven by his family. Ken Agar on his vintage County 1164

When the vehicles return to the field in Fenagh, there will be a working demonstration of steam engines powering a thrashing mill and a saw bench, ahead of entertainment that night in the two local pubs.

Around €3,000 worth of prizes have been donated for a raffle, and an auction will also be held for a signed Leinster rugby jersey.

All money raised will be donated to Carlow Kilkenny Homecare team and Crumlin Children’s Hospital.