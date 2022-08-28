The end of August is in sight, which means that we are now moving into autumn and the build-up to housing on farms is beginning.

Before housing takes place however, there are still a number of jobs that need to be completed on the majority of dairy farms.

Slurry

It is now time to start looking at spreading any slurry that still remains in tanks.

Ideally, the majority of slurry was spread on the land that first and second-cut silage was harvested on, as well as any land used to make bales.

Repairing nutrients after silage has been removed is important for a number of reasons, including the fact that 50 units of potash (K)/ac is enough to change a soil’s K index.

It is also important to think of farm safety when working with slurry. When mixing a tank there is always a possibility that it contains harmful gas, especially in a tank that may have slurry that has gone undistributed for a number of months.

It is advisable to mix on a windy day and follow the guidelines around when it is safe to enter a shed during mixing.

Mixing slurry guidelines:

Keep children away from the area at all times when working with slurry;

If possible, mix on a windy day;

Open all doors;

Take all animals out of the building before starting to mix slurry;

Use outside mixing points first;

If slats are removed, cover exposed areas of the tank beside the pump or mixer to stop anything falling in;

Start the pump or mixer and then get out and stay out of the building for as long as possible – at least 30 minutes;

Any time you have to go into the building, try to make sure that another adult knows what you are doing and can get help if necessary;

If you have to re-enter to move the pump or change the direction of the pump, leave the building as soon as this is done; do not go back in for as long as possible, at least another 30 minutes.

Repairs

Ahead of housing it is also important that everything is ready to go and any repairs that are required have been taken care of

Machinery plays a bigger role on many farms during the winter months, so anything that may have been sitting idle over the winter should be given a once over now.

Ensure that everything is greased, that the hydraulic hose is inspected for fraying and that there are no other parts missing or damaged.

It is also a good time to get tractors and/or loaders serviced ahead of the increased workload.

Housing on farms

Regarding any other jobs, Animal Health Ireland (AHI) has developed a checklist to help get sheds winter-ready: