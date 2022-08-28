A midlands-based cattle exporter has this week dispatched a consignment of Irish bulls for export to an overseas market.

The consignment of bulls was assembled by Viastar. A spokesperson for the company told Agriland that further shipments of cattle “are currently being assembled”.

Viastar is currently seeking bulls for another consignment which is due to depart the country in the coming weeks. The livestock firm is currently seeking all types of bulls including continentals, Angus, Hereford and better-type Friesian bulls weighing from 200-400kg.

The bulls on-board the most recent consignment to depart the country are primarily Friesian, Angus, Hereford and plainer-type continental bulls ranging in weights from approximately 200-400kg. The consignment that left this week had just under 1,900 bulls on board.

The bulls are destined for Egypt, and are the first Irish bulls to travel to the country in 25 years. The last time Irish cattle traveled to Egypt was in 1997.

The trip

The journey to the country takes approximately 10 days. The consignment will be accompanied by a Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) veterinary official, as well as a team of skilled herdspeople led by Co. Monaghan man, Paul Duffy, who has over 30 years’ experience in cattle exporting.

The video below shows how the cattle are loaded and what the on-board livestock accommodation looks like.

The cattle arrive to the port in livestock lorries and are unloaded to a yard where they are examined by the DAFM veterinary officials.

Once the cattle have been cleared by the veterinary officials, they are granted access to the boat. The cattle walk up a ramp and enter the vessel from the side.

They are then penned with cattle of similar ages, weights and sizes. The cattle remain in dry-bedded pens for the duration of the journey.

The pens are similar in size to winter-housing pens on drystock farms, and allow for space to feed, lie down and move around – the pen – freely. A full ventilation system keeps fresh air circulating through the cattle pens during transit.

During the trip, the team of herdspeople continuously checks the cattle. Any cattle that may require attention are isolated in a designated pen for examination and treatment is given by the on-board department veterinary professional. Pens on-board ready for cattle to be loaded Cattle ruminating contently on the vessel Pens on-board ready for cattle to be loaded On board the vessel

The cattle are fed concentrates daily and have access to hay and fresh water at all times while on their journey.

Hay and meal are loaded on the boat using a specially designed crane before the cattle arrive on board.

When the cattle have all been loaded and the final checks and clearances are made, the vessel heads off on its way to the destination port.