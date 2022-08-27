After a successful day of cycling in the sun, the ultra cyclists have completed their 1,100km cycle which began in Co. Down, and have crossed the finish line in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

The group arrived in Kinsale at about 8:30p.m this evening, after cycling approximately 265km on day four of the event, which is raising vital funds for worthy causes.

More than €30,000 has already been raised through the event, the entirety of which will be donated to mental health charity Turn2Me; the Mayo and Roscommon Hospice Foundation; and Hooves4Hospice.

The group spent the night in Kilmore Quay, Co. Wexford, where they arrived yesterday just after 5:30p.m. After some well needed rest, they departed at about 8:30a.m this morning.

A clear sky gave the group the chance to take in some scenery as they caught the ferry to Passage West in Co. Waterford, before stopping for a water refill at Bunmahon Lifeguard Club. The ultra cyclists take the ferry to Passage West. Source: Ultra Cyclists, Facebook

After re-hydrating and re-energising, they then cycled on to reach Dungarvan and on to Ardmore, before crossing the Waterford border and entering Youghal, Co. Cork.

After passing Shangarry, which the group described as “a grand aul spot”, on their Facebook page, a final pit stop was made in Carrigtwohill before they got back on their bikes and made their way to the final destination. Source: Ultra Cyclists, Facebook

This year’s event was the sixth Ultra Cycle, and was once again sponsored by Agriland Media, Efficient Farm Solutions and Lely.

The event and group were organised by part-time farmer and agri-business owner Alan Heaney, who outlined that all the cyclists were funding their travels themselves. He said:

“The event is fantastic. The big push behind the fundraising comes from our social media followers and the general public who donate to us, and the corporates who support us.

“Over the last two years, our corporates include MSD; Alltech; Glanbia; IFAC; Keenan; Lely; Lakeland Co-op; Kepak; Easifix; Zerograzer – and I’d really like to thank them for their generous support for these fantastic causes.”

Although the cycle has now been completed, the GoFundMe page remains open and can be supported here.