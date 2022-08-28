A residential 50.6ac holding at Knockanree, Avoca, Co. Wicklow, with extensive road frontage will go for online auction in an executor sale on Friday, September 23, at 2:00p.m in one or more lots.

“The Knockanree property will attract a lot of interest from local farmers as it is very good-quality land and a lovely compact holding,” said selling agent, David Quinn of Quinn Property, Gorey.

“The fact that there is a residential property on the land will definitely add to the interest and while it is in need of an overhaul, it is an added benefit,” he said.

The property is located 3km from the picturesque village of Avoca, 5km from Redcross and 8km off the M11 at Jack White’s pub. It is 10km north of Arklow and 50km south of Dublin.

“Avoca is a charming village, known as one of Ireland’s most picturesque villages, renowned for the Meeting of the Waters and the Vale of Avoca which offers delightful walks through unspoilt forest trails,” the agent added.

“The famous Avoca Handweavers have their original store in the village which was also the film location of RTÉ’s Ballykissangel,” he said.

The farm

“The farm has extensive frontage onto the local road with a number of access points,” David continued.

“It is laid out in a number of suitable divisions which are all currently in tillage with the exception of a small acreage of woodland.

“Having free-draining soils, the land is of excellent quality, suited to most agricultural activities.

“A hard-core driveway from the public road leads towards an old farmyard with a number of attractive stone-cut buildings and onwards the bungalow residence.”

Advertisement

Lot 1 comprises: Bungalow, out-houses and circa 9.7ac; lot 2 consists of circa 40.9ac; and lot 3 covers the entire.

The bungalow is made up of: Entrance hall: 3.3m x 1.8m; kitchen: 3.7 x 3.7; sitting room: 4.5m x 3.3m, fireplace; bedroom 1: 3.3m x 2.7m, fitted press; bedroom 2: 3.3m x 2.9m, fitted press; and bathroom: 2.8m x 2.1m.

“Built about 50 years ago and while occupied up until recent times, the bungalow is in need of improvement works,” David added.

There is gravity water and a septic tank. The stone-cut buildings and out-houses comprise: Lofted barn: 12m x 5m; old stone barn: 6m x 11m; old stone barn: 5m 19m and double rounded roof shed: 15m x 12m.

The guide prices are: Lot 1: €200,000-220,000; lot 2: €10,000/ac. Viewing is by appointment only with the auctioneer.