The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association held its second sale of the season on Wednesday, April 26, at Mid Tipperary Co-Operative Livestock Mart, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

This was the first year the association has hosted a spring bull sale in Thurles, and the venue proved popular with both sellers and buyers on the day.

A total of 24 bulls sold to represent an impressive 89% clearance rate with an average sale price of €3,591 reached on the day. The solid trade meant that 70% of bulls sold for €3,000 or more.

This sale followed on from the previous sale in Tullow with no pre-sale show, but instead a pre-sale parade of bulls which allowed the potential buyers to be their own judge on the day.

There were also four €250 cashback vouchers on offer with two sponsored by Angus Beef Ireland and the remaining two sponsored by the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association.

The €250 vouchers were given to the buyers of the four highest-priced bulls with a Dairy Beef Index (DBI) greater than the breed average.

Topping the day’s trading was Goulding Philip Y280 bred by the well-known Co. Kerry-based breeder Matthew Goulding.

The February 2022 son of Clara Swanky ET had a carcass weight figure twice the breed average at +17.6kg and a DBI of €158. This bull changed hands at €5,000.

Into the money again for Matthew Goulding was Goulding Prince Y300, another Clara Swanky ET son who sold for €4,900. Goulding Prince Y300

Prince sold with a very attractive page of figures and a whopping carcass weight of +19.6kg.

Goulding also sold his third and final entry, Goulding Prince Y290, for €4,000. Prince was again sired by Swanky and the February 2022-born bull again had a very high carcass figure at +18.3kg.

Next into the money was Leo McEnroe from Co. Cavan with Lisduff Dream X969 selling for €4,600.

Dream was sired by AI bull Rawburn Bannockburn T628 and boasted an impressive page of figures with a high DBI of €162 and an appealing calving difficulty figure of just +0.9%.

Two bulls left the ring selling for €4,200. First to hit the mark was Lisduff Dillon Y016 from Leo McEnroe Co. Cavan. Dillon was sired by Liss Buster S621. Dillon was sold carrying a 4-star replacement index and very appealing calving figures.

Next to hit the €4,200 was John and Sean McEnroe from Co. Meath with Liss Damo Y145. Damo was sired by Cairnton Kilimanjaro. This March 2022-born bull carried very appealing calving ease figures and gestation length figure of -4.65 days.

Alan Hernon Co. Galway’s entry Musicfield Rhyno Y763 was sired by the popular AI sire Carrigroe Mike and from a Netherton Mr. Brazilian-bred dam.

Rhyno sold with a very attractive dairy heifer calving difficulty of +8.8%. The hammer fell at €4,100 for Rhyno.

Leo McEnroe was back in the money when he sold Lisduff Diver X961 for €4,000. Diver was sired by Liss Buster S621 and sold carrying a 4-star replacement index and very appealing calving figures.

Other notable prices from the sale:

€3,700 for Lisduff Dallas Y989 from Leo McEnroe, Co. Cavan;

from Leo McEnroe, Co. Cavan; €3,600 for Masreagh Epic Roxie Y310 from John and Ann McDermott, Co. Sligo;

from John and Ann McDermott, Co. Sligo; €3,500 for Liss Dawson X110 from John and Sean McEnroe, Co. Meath;

from John and Sean McEnroe, Co. Meath; €3,500 for Gortnalon Little Wing Y451 from Dr. Felicity and Ms Patricia McGrath Co. Galway;

from Dr. Felicity and Ms Patricia McGrath Co. Galway; €3,500 for Luddenmore Fiachra Y548 from Dr. Michael Sheahan Co. Limerick;

from Dr. Michael Sheahan Co. Limerick; €3,500 for Atlantic Vinny from John and Ann McDermott, Co. Sligo;

from John and Ann McDermott, Co. Sligo; €3,400 for Gortnalon Enrie Y439 from Dr. Felicity and Ms Patricia McGrath, Co. Galway;

from Dr. Felicity and Ms Patricia McGrath, Co. Galway; €3,400 for Liss Best Move Y135 from John and Sean McEnroe, Co. Meath;

from John and Sean McEnroe, Co. Meath; €3,300 for Luddenmore Mint Edition Y538 from Dr. Michael Sheahan, Co. Limerick;

from Dr. Michael Sheahan, Co. Limerick; €3,300 for Masreagh Party Magician Y296 from John and Ann McDermott, Co. Sligo;

from John and Ann McDermott, Co. Sligo; €3,000 for Liss Mountain Y127 from John and Sean McEnroe, Co. Meath.

The next Angus association sale will take place in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary on Thursday, May 4, at 1:00p.m. The catalogue can be viewed on the association’s website.



