This time of year, if conditions allow, is a good time to look at controlling any weed issues that may be affecting fields or paddocks.

It is first important to determine which weeds are being dealt with and then discuss with an agronomist which products are best suited for their control.

Different paddocks or fields may have issues with different weeds and require different products to be used.

Weed control

Weeds are young and actively growing at present, which means they are at their most manageable stage.

This is particularly true for docks and thistles which, if left too long, become harder to manage.

The products used for spraying weeds are expensive – increasingly so this year – so ensuring that the maximum kill possible is achieved is important.

Ensuring that the label and instructions for the spray are read carefully and used is also important.

Top tips for spraying:

Ensure the chosen product is suited to the weed being eliminated;

Always read the label and adhere to the buffer zones and the rate specified;

Keep a record of product(s) used;

Don’t spray in windy or wet conditions;

Wear suitable/personal protective clothing;

Wash all spraying equipment after use;

Ensure the recommended time between spraying and grazing, or cutting for silage, is adhered to.

Clover swards

Some of the paddocks or fields that farmers should target at present are those that have little or no clover content.

These paddocks can be targeted to get weeds under control this year and look to establish clover in them in April or May next year.

Controlling weeds in these paddock prior to establishing clover is important in order to prevent issues further down the line, as many weed control products will also kill out clover in swards.