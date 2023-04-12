Increasing the content of clover is swards continues to have a focus in 2023, as farms look to reduce the need for chemical nitrogen (N) on farms.

There are two methods that can be used to increase the clover content in swards full reseed or over sowing.

In paddocks that are new swards and have a low weed burden over sowing is an effective way of increasing the clover content.

Clover seed is in short supply this year, with the lack of seed available due to a number of reason.

But a large factor is the fact that due to poor harvests New Zealand has gone from a net exporter of seed to a importer of seed.

Which may mean that it may be difficult for many to get there hands on straight clover seed.

While for full reseeds there will continue to be clover seed within grass mixes.

Clover

For anyone that does have straight seed and is planning on incorporating it into excising swards this year, needs to get moving.

For clover seeds to germinate it requires light, moisture, good soil fertility and pH of 6.3, but 6.5 is ideal.

Oversowing is an effective way of getting clover into these excising swards, but this only works at certain times of the year.

It should also be only done on paddocks that have a low weed burden.

On most farms over sowing will not work after mid-May as the soil will become too dry and there won’t be enough moisture for the seed.

So paddocks that you have picked for over sowing this year need to be done over the coming weeks when conditions allow.

Management

The management of the clover post sowing is probably the most challenging part of establishing clover in a paddock.

These paddocks need to be managed differently to all the others over the weeks/months proceeding sowing.

Light is needed by the plant so these paddocks need to be grazed at lower covers to allow light down to the bottom of the sward and stop the clover from being crowded out by the already established grass.

Meaning that for a number of weeks/months after sowing these paddocks need to be grazed at 1,100kg of dry matter (DM)/ha for three rotations after sowing.

You should also avoid the harvesting of silage from these swards, they need to be closed late in the final rotation and grazed early in the following spring.

It will also be eight to 12 months before chemical N levels can be reduced in these swards.