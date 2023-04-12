Prices have continued to recover in the sheep trade this week with factory quotes for hoggets hitting the €7.00/kg mark at some sites, a price increase of €1.00/kg in just six weeks.

Spring lamb prices have seen an increase this week too, with as high as €7.80/kg quoted and some farmers managing to secure up to €7.85/kg this week.

Meanwhile, ewe price has been slower to rise having increased by just 20c/kg in the same time period that hoggets have risen by €1/kg.

Hoggets

Kildare Chilling is quoting €6.90/kg plus a 10c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus bringing its offering for hoggets this week to €7.00/kg. This outlet is paying up to 23kg carcass weight.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €6.55/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for hoggets bringing its offering to €6.75/kg up to a 23kg carcass weight.

Other outlets are quoting €6.75/kg plus a 15c/kg QA bonus for hoggets bringing their price offerings to €6.90/kg up to 23kg carcass weight.

Spring lamb

For spring lambs, Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.70/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, bringing its price offering to €7.80/kg up to 20kg carcass weight.

ICM is quoting €7.55/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus bringing its offering up to €7.75/kg for 20.5kg carcass weight.

Other outlets are quoting €7.65/kg plus a 15c/kg QA bonus up to 20.5kg carcass weight leaving €7.80/kg on the table at these.

Cull ewes

Kildare chilling is quoting €3.40/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus up to 40kg carcass weight leaving €3.50/kg on offer for ewes here.

ICM is quoting €3.50/kg for ewes up to 45kg carcass weight while other outlets are €3.30/kg up to 46kg carcass weight.