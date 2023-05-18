Farm safety and rural crime are among the topics to be addressed at National Community Engagement Week 2023, where communities can discuss their concerns with local Gardaí.

Issues including trespassing, loose dogs, and animal crime will be covered on the final day of the week-long series of events running from Monday, May 22 until Friday, May 26.

Under the theme ‘farm and rural safety’, the last day of the week will also address farm-safety awareness; dog coursing; protecting yards; and supporting farm families after sudden loss and injury.

Community safety; road and pedestrian safety; burglary and theft; heritage crime; and personal safety and well-being are also themes to be addressed at the engagement week.

National Community Engagement Week

Hundreds of communities nationwide will have the opportunity to meet local Gardaí and community representatives to discuss matters of their concern during the week.

The objectives of the National Community Engagement Week 2023 are to:

Allow communities to meet and discuss safety concerns with their community Gardaí and other key stakeholders;

Promote and inform best safety and security practices – share details on the use of innovation and education to improve community safety;

Raise awareness of the many aspects of crime prevention and community safety;

Empower communities to acquire advice and knowledge that promotes and maintains personal safety and security.

The full details of topics covered at each day of the week as well as a breakdown of the locations where events will take place can be found online.

Gardaí

Assistant commissioner, Paula Hilman of the Roads Policing and Community Engagement at An Garda Síochána said the Community Engagement Week 2023 is building on the success of previously held community engagement day.

“The themes for this week are focused on rural living and will help to ensure that people and communities in some of the most rural parts of Ireland all feel and are kept safe.

“National Community Engagement Week will provide an opportunity for people from all our communities to meet with their local Gardaí.

“Members of An Garda Síochána will use this as an opportunity to meet informally with local communities, listen to their concerns and discuss ways to work collaboratively to reduce crime and fear of crime and offer crime prevention advice,” she said.