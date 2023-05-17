A derogation allowing for the shooting of certain wild birds to protect crops and livestock has been extended until the end of this year.

Responding to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien confirmed that he had extended the General and Air Safety Wild Birds Declarations to December 31, 2023.

Under the terms of the EU Birds Directive, all EU member states, including Ireland, are required to take measures to protect all wild birds and their habitats.

The directive allows member states to make derogations from its protective measures where certain wild bird species are causing damage to crops, livestock and fauna or represent a threat to public health or safety or to air safety.

Derogation

The derogation outlines that different control methods are allowed for various bird species in different situations.

The use of non-meat based poisoned or anaesthetic bait to control certain species of pigeon is only allowed under permit from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS). This permit must be applied for in advance.

The use of cage traps is allowed as a control method for certain species. Any traps used must comply with the relevant traps and snares regulations under the Wildlife Act.

Among the bird species included in the derogation are: the hooded (grey) crow; magpie; rook; jackdaw; wood pigeon; feral pigeon and herring gull.

Certain members of the pigeon family remain protected including: stock doves; turtle doves; wild rock doves; and domestic carrier and homing pigeons.

The majority of the listed bird species in the declaration can be shot with a rifle or shotgun.

In some cases, for grey crows and magpies, the use of cage traps is permitted as a means of controlling the birds. The cage must be large enough for the bird to move and exercise freely.