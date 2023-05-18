The proposed EU Nature Restoration Law does not reflect Irish land usage and “smacks of cultural imperialism”, according to one TD.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has said that the Dáil and Seanad should debate the matter and “reflect to the European Commission” how bog rewetting and land reclamation should be decided at a regional level.

“The proposal for a regulation on nature restoration dictates measures, and the proposed new law has become mired, if not bogged down, at commission and European Parliament level, with politics,” he said.

“The one-size-fits-all plan currently being proposed by the parliament smacks of cultural imperialism.

“For Ireland, the proposals do not reflect the circumstances of Irish land usage, especially now in cities and towns where land is required for housing,” Cowen added.

According to the Laois-Offaly TD, the proposed law is based on an EU where neither the economy or the population is growing. However, in Ireland, both of these factors are on the up.

“The proposals as they stand are European imperialism and do not take account of differing cultural phenomena in member states, differing land use circumstances, differing population patterns, differing growth trajectories; and differing housing needs,” he commented.

“It has been remiss that there has not been a Dáil and Seanad Debate on the proposed new law. The law as proposed needs to reflect regional needs; one size will not fit all of Europe.”

Cowen is proposing that both the Dáil and the Seanad pass resolutions on the matter.

“It should remain a regional power to decide on the extent of rewetting of all lands, including reclaimed lands,” he said.

As well as calling for the Dáil and the Seanad to pass resolutions, Cowen said that, after that, the government should engage with the commission on the proposed law.

“Any funds established to compensate in case of harm done to holdings by re-wetting will not recognise the different efforts made by some farmers to have viable holdings.”

He called for the establishment of a special “damage panel” to assess any “damage and negligence” resulting from the implementation of the law, which should, Cowen said, compensate farmers accordingly, taking each individual circumstance into account.

The TD raised concerns over what the proposal would mean for the housing sector.

“Regional power needs to be retained to assess housing lands in towns and cities. Our local authorities have just drawn up new development plans for the next period of time. These were done to meet housing needs and should not be significantly interfered with now by EU planting or green space proposals,” he said.

“Ireland needs that flexibility on housing to remain an engine for the EU on growth and population,” Cowen added.