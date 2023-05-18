Regenerative agriculture, which uses technologies such as precision agriculture, conservation tillage and crop rotation can reduce environmental impacts according to Spanish experts.

The “Food 4 Future Expo Foodtech” event in Bilbao in Spain today (Thursday, May 18) highlighted that a sustainable food system can provide healthy and nutritious food “while protecting the environment and mitigating the effects of climate change”.

The four day European Foodtech Nations Summit. which featured more than 450 experts, examined the key issues facing producers and farmers also showcased innovations that could “promote a more sustainable industry”.

Leaders from companies such as Coca-Cola, Nestlé and Danone also discussed the latest developments in food technology at the event which is co-funded by the European Union (EU) and has sustainability and technology at its core.

According to experts who addressed the summit, technology is increasingly contributing to the journey of food from the farm to the table.

Industry leaders from the food and drinks industry said that “the food industry plays a key role in this process and that the competitiveness of food industry companies is closely linked to their ability to implement new technologies”.

While the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) said a key goal is to improve product choice by “promoting healthy eating, better food labeling and access to healthier products”.

Agriculture

According to the organisers of the summit sustainability both in agriculture and food production “is an increasingly important issue around the world”.

“With a growing world population and increasing demand for food, food production and distribution needs to become more sustainable to ensure that we can feed everyone equitably without compromising the future of the planet, ” they said.

The summit also highlighted why the European Union’s Sustainable Agriculture Strategy – which seeks to improve the productivity and resilience of European agriculture by promoting more sustainable farming practices and innovation in agricultural technology – is considered a “success”.

“According to a European Commission report, this strategy is expected to lead to a 10% reduction in the use of plant protection products and a 20% reduction in the use of fertilisers in the EU by 2030,” the summit organisers stated.