The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) has highlighted that it is “unclear” how the re-tagging of livestock moved to Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom (UK) should operate in relation to the Windsor Framework.

In an opinion document Oliver Röpke, the president of the EESC, highlighted that the European Union (EU) has amended its “delegated regulation” allowing cattle and sheep to move outside the EU regulatory zone – and therefore Northern Ireland – and return within 15 days.

But Röpke stated that in practice it is still a “challenge” for Northern Ireland cattle breeders.

Currently cattle entering Northern Ireland from UK must have, in addition to their two UK tags, an additional “Great Britain (GB) export tag” applied.

Advertisement

Within 20 days of entering Northern Ireland, they must then have two specific tags applied in the North.

The EESC said that “unless tags are removed, this procedure is very impractical and could also have animal welfare implications”.

In England, for cattle the international organisation for standardisation (ISO) code must be a GB tag. In Wales and Scotland, a GB tag or 826 can be used. Any type of tag may be used for this additional export tag, but it should be easily read from a distance.

European movement rules

The EESC opinion document also highlighted specific rules relating to the entry into Northern Ireland from other parts of the UK.

Advertisement

Livestock marts in Britain are required to be Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) approved export centres’, so that all the animals being sold at the marts are at an equal health status.

The EESC has claimed that there is “little or no demand for APHA-approved export centres in the United Kingdom” and “at present only Carlisle is APHA-approved, leaving it to be the only mart Northern Ireland cattle can be sold and avail of the EU delegated regulation”.

This means that if animals from the North are offered for sale at a mart that is not APHA approved, and are not sold, then they must remain in the UK for six months before returning to Northern Ireland, making it financially unviable for producers.