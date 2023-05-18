Nitrogen fertiliser sales dropped nearly 56% over a nine month period according to latest figures issued today (May, 18) by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Sales of total nitrogen fertiliser – compound and straight – dropped to 347,275/t between October 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

Last year in the same time period during Quarter 1 (Q1) and Quarter 2 (Q2) , 787,275/t of nitrogen was sold. The 2023 figures represent a decrease of 55.89%.

Straight nitrogen fertiliser sales also decreased to 206,602/t in Q1 and Q2 compared to last years Q1 and Q2 figures of 433,608/t according to the DAFM.

Latest figures also show that sales of compound fertiliser containing nitrogen have dropped over 200,00/t this year to 140,673/t over the first two quarters in 2022 corresponding sales were 353,667/t.

Trend

The latest figures suggest there is a clear trend in the data with a decrease in fertiliser sales across the board with nitrogen fertilisers also affected and sales dropping significantly.

Total phosphorous sales have dropped 51.29% from last year, the total sales from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 stood at 436,175/t while this year sales plummeted to 212,440/t.

Potassium totals reflect the same percentage drop as phosphorous and show a 51.29% drop in sales.

Nitrogen price drop

Earlier this month, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) dropped to below €500 to €490/t for the first time since the fertiliser crisis began in early 2022.

Other fertilisers followed suit, and prices were at their lowest since the war in Ukraine began. Agri-merchants in Co. Laois gave a price of €590/t for urea and 18-6-12 came in at €640/t.

Industry sources say most of the older, more expensive stock that had been imported into Ireland towards the end of 2022 had now been sold, which has allowed for the recent merchant price drop.

Others believed that it was too little too late, as the majority of farmers had already bought their fertiliser for the coming year at a higher price.