The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said he is confident that any rewetting of peat-based agricultural soils will be “voluntary” for farmers under the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law.

In an interview with Agriland during the Bord Bia trade mission to Shanghai, China, Minister McConalogue said that his key objective has been to “ensure that in relation to what’s agreed at European level, that it reflects Irish needs and that it fully considers our own national situation”.

Minister McConalogue added:

“I’ve been working very hard in terms of council level with the team to make sure that the final outcome will be one that is deliverable for Ireland and that takes into account in particular our situation with regard to the level of peat-based agricultural soils we have.

“We have made good progress on that and it’s something I’m continuing to work on. I’m determined to ensure that any outcome or any ask of farmers will only be voluntary and that’s absolutely a key focus of mine and I’m absolutely determined to ensure that the final outcome at European level will be one that ensures that is the case.”

The minister said: “We have made good progress and we are continuing to work on it.”

Timeline

In relation to the timeline for the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law the minister said that the EU council will have to agree it’s approach but he believed that “it’s aiming to do it by June.”

Minister McConalogue said while the proposed law remains under discussion by the European Parliament he believes that Ireland’s position has been well represented.

“I’m confident we have made good progress at council level to get it to a situation where Ireland’s position is understood and can be delivered.

“I’m hopeful now that we can see similar progress made in terms of the EU parliament’s position and then seek to get a good outcome,” the minister added.

He stressed to Agriland that he is “conscious and very alert” to farmers’ concerns in relation to the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law.

“I want to make sure that the food production that happens in our agricultural (peat)-based soils is fully respected and also that our national asks in terms of delivery are deliverable and all within what is possible voluntarily.

“That’s my key objectives and I’m confident that given the progress we have made at European level, that we can achieve that outcome, the minister said.