A good deal of dry weather is forecast this week by Met Éireann but it will be slightly “too breezy” for spraying in some areas today (Monday, May 22).

Overall drying conditions are expected to be “moderate or good” in the week ahead although there is also a possibility of weak winds on some days which will likely impact on drying.

According to Met Éireann temperatures are expected to rise across the country in general in the coming days with the outlook predicted to be “mostly fine with light breezes as high pressure dominates”.

Today will be mostly dry although there is a possibility of some showers across the south and east but the majority of the country will see “good spells of sunshine”. Temperatures are likely to be between 14° to 18°.

Dry weather

Tomorrow (Tuesday, May 23) it is likely to be mostly sunny and dry throughout the south and east but the rest of the country should expect it to be “cloudier with possible coastal drizzle” according to the meteorological service.

Temperatures could hit 19° in some parts of the country tomorrow.

On Wednesday (May 24) it will continue to be dry and mostly sunny. However the northwest could see some spells of rain or showers with temperatures expected to range between 14° to 19. It is also likely that there could be light, northwest breezes.

Meanwhile Thursday (May 25) will see it become warmer as temperatures move into the high teens and in some areas hit the low twenties. It is likely to remain warm and sunny with light northerly winds.

Towards the end of the week (Friday, May 26) there is unlikely to be any change in the outlook with continued dry and sunny weather forecast.

Soils

According to Met Éireann soils are also expected to continue to dry out over the week ahead.

It has advised that soils are currently “least dry” in parts of the west and northwest and driest in the south, in particular in the southeast.