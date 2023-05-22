The death of a 13-year-old boy in a tractor crash near Claremorris is a “terrible blow” for the local community who are devastated for his family, a Mayo county councillor has said.

Fine Gael Cllr, Tom Connolly, said the death of the teenager, who has been named locally as Kyle Pilbrow, will also be very difficult for his school friends and for his local GAA team to come to terms with.

Cllr Connolly told Agriland that the mood throughout the “small-knit” community today (Monday, May 11) was one of sadness that the teenager had lost his life.

“It is an awful tragedy for his parents who are well known and his grandparents who are also well known in the farming community.

“At just 13-years old, it really is a terrible blow for his friends in school and in the local GAA team.”

Advertisement

It is understood that the teenager was a first year student in St. Colman’s College in Claremorris, where staff and students are today being supported by the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS).

When a tragic event happens, NEPS primary role is to advise and support the teachers and other adults who work on a day to day basis with students and who know them well.

Gardaí and emergency services were called on Saturday (May 20) to attend an incident where a tractor had overturned on a the L1610 road at Scarduane near Claremorris.

Gardaí said that a 13-year-old boy, was treated at the scene for serious injuries and then removed to Galway University Hospital.

He was later transferred to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin but passed away yesterday (Sunday, 21st May 2023.)

Advertisement

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has been reopened to traffic.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident involving the tractor to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Related Stories: Teenager dies following tractor crash in Mayo



