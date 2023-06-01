Engaging the younger generation and the participation of women in co-ops is a matter of “urgency”, the outgoing Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) president James O’Donnell said today (Thursday, June 1).

Speaking at the 128th Annual General Meeting (AGM) O’Donnell highlighted some of the key challenges facing co-ops and what is needed to ensure their “sustainability”.

“As we confront evolving challenges, the co-operative movement’s role becomes even more crucial.

“There is an urgent need to underpin businesses and livelihoods that are appealing to the younger generation and competitive enough to match the allure of comfortable urban jobs or overseas opportunities in countries like Australia,” O’Donnell said.

ICOS success and future

The outgoing ICOS president pointed out today that co-op’s and their associated businesses employ 12,000 people in Ireland and a further 24,000 people overseas.

O’Donnell referenced latest research commissioned by Tirlán, which indicated that the co-operative sector was responsible for promoting and facilitating economic activity of €16 billion in 2022.

He said there was a need to promote “even greater resilience, progress, and innovation” among the co-op sector.

O’Donnell also referred to the ICOS’ National Gender Equality Charter – which had been launched back in March – and said that like the rest of Europe female representation in co-ops is traditionally low.

“We want to ensure that the skills, energy, and focus of thousands of women who have worked so hard to build our family farm businesses become fully integrated into the direction and leadership of our co-operatives,” O’Donnell said.

The outgoing ICOS president is scheduled to retire from the ICOS rural business committee by rotation and retire from the board and as president.

O’Donnell was first elected onto the committee 14 years ago, the ICOS board eight years ago, and became president in June 2022 having also served as vice-president for four years.

He looked back on a number of notable developments during the AGM including the 50th anniversary of ICOS opening an office in Brussels, which was recently celebrated jointly with the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).