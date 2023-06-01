The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently recruiting for a new head of direct payments.

The assistant secretary position, which is based in Co. Laois, has a salary scale ranging from €154,160 to €176,350.

In 2022, the DAFM was responsible for a gross budget of some €3 billion of national and EU funds.

The successful candidate will over see the distribution of some €1.5 billion in direct payments to the farming sector this year.

According to the job posting, the assistant secretary reports to the secretary general in the department.

They are responsible for overseeing the delivery of direct payment schemes such as the new Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) replaces the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

They will be tasked with designing and delivering a range of direct payment and rural development financial support schemes for the farming sector.

The assistant secretary also manages the Farm Advisory System (FAS) approval process, including continuous professional development for farm advisors.

They will lead the maintenance and management of the Land Parcel Identification System

(LPIS) mapping, which currently consists of 1.3 million parcels.

They will oversee the national land use review being undertaken with the department.

The role includes responsibility for the Area Monitoring System (AMS) and the on-the-spot inspection programme for a full suite of direct payment schemes.

The assistant secretary with responsibility for the direct payments will work closely with colleagues in other EU institutions, other government departments, state bodies, industry representatives, environmental groups, farming organisations and agricultural consultants.

Recruitment

The successful candidate must have proven experience at a senior level in the strategic and operational management “of a large complex organisation”.

They will have “a knowledge of the agriculture sector in Ireland, the role played by primary food producers, their importance to rural economy, competing land uses and the relationship with our national and international obligations regarding climate, environment and biodiversity”.

Applicants should also have “excellent leadership, negotiation, communication, management and teamwork skills, with an ability to express themselves orally and in writing, clearly, concisely and persuasively”.

The closing date for receipt of completed applications is 3:00p.m on Thursday June, 8, 2023.