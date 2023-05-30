A vet based in Co. Kerry is appealing to farmers to be extremely careful with their livestock when agitating slurry.

Richard Hurley, who has a practice in Tralee, told Agriland that 8 young calves died on a farm in the county yesterday (Monday, May 29) after being overcome by slurry gases.

“The farmer was agitating the slurry. He had a pen of calves near the slurry tank but he moved the calves from that pen to one further away.

“These would be young calves that weren’t going out on grass yet; they were being bucket fed milk,” the vet said.

Hurley said that after the farmer had finishing mixing the slurry he discovered that all 8 calves in the pen were dead.

“There was no loss of human life but there was a substantial loss in the loss of the calves,” he said.

Slurry

Hurley reminded farmers that gases from slurry pits are “highly toxic to man and beast” and care must be taken when agitating.

“Conditions yesterday were very calm as well, you might have had a better chance if there was a wind blowing through the place. But the winds are light at the moment and these calves were young.

“In this case, the farmer thought he was safe enough moving his calves. They just weren’t far enough away.”

The vet said that the incident was “very distressing” for the farmer involved.

“It’s just to remind other farmers because we don’t want that happening to anybody else,” Hurley said.

Agitation of slurry can be extremely hazardous, as it causes harmful gases to be released.

Slurry gas comprises methane, carbon dioxide, ammonia and the poisonous gas, hydrogen sulphide.

There are several important safety considerations when carrying out this activity: