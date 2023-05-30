Almost 130,000 (128,712) farmers applied online for the new Basic Income Support for Sustainable (BISS) and other area-based schemes, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

The deadline for applications to be made for the schemes was at midnight on Monday (May 29).

124,664 farmers made applications for BISS which replaces the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The same amount of farmers applied for Complementary Redistribution Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) which is designed to redistribute CAP funds from larger farms to medium and smaller sized farms.

Schemes

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) received 121,664 applications from farmers seeking to join the new Eco-scheme.

There were 117,546 applications made for the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC).

Advertisement

Farmers also made applications under the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CIS-YF), Protein Aid, Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) along with annual claims for the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

2,885 temporary reference number applications are currently undergoing administrative checks to determine eligibility.

The department reminded farmers that late applications will be accepted after the May 29 closing date, however a 1% per day penalty will be applied in these instances.

Farmers who have made their BISS and other area based schemes application, but now wish to make an amendment can do so online at www.agfood.ie until midnight on Tuesday, June 14, 2023, without any penalty.

DAFM reminded farmers and advisors that the deadline for the transfer of payment entitlements has been extended until midnight on June 14, 2023. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue

Commenting on the application figures, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “I am delighted to confirm that so many farmers have applied for the new BISS and other area-based schemes in 2023.

Advertisement

“This is a really significant milestone in the first year of the new CAP. This application is the cornerstone of all the area-based schemes run by my department.

“I am particularly pleased with the update on the Eco scheme, with over 96% of farmers choosing to participate. This demonstrates farmers’ willingness to undertake actions that are beneficial for the climate and the environment.”

The minister said that the application figures reflected the “massive effort” made by agricultural advisors and the DAFM to help farmers with the new CAP schemes.

“My department held 10 information sessions and 25 one-to-one clinics around the country. I am very pleased that over 3,200 farmers were assisted at these events and at the public office in Portlaoise.

“My department made over 1,500 calls to farmers in the run up to the deadline, for example if farmers had not applied for ANC, and over 23,200 calls were answered by the Direct Payments Helpdesk during the application window,” Minister McConalogue said.