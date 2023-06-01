The latest Milk Price Tracker – brought to you by Agriland and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) – details milk prices from the most significant Irish dairy co-ops for the month of April.

For each co-op, a green arrow indicates an increase in base milk price (compared with the previous month); a blank space signifies no change; and a red arrow indicates a drop in base milk price.

It is important to note that the cent-per-litre (c/L) milk prices – shown in the table below – are calculated using the widely accepted milk-pricing system. This is an approach employed by most Irish co-ops.

It should also be noted that, when calculating the base prices (on a c/L basis), we have used a fixed-mass density factor to convert from kilograms (kg) to litres (L).

Advertisement

The conversion factor used is 1.03, meaning 1L of milk corresponds to 1.03kg of milk.

The Irish c/L milk prices – quoted in the table – are base prices at the standard fat and protein percentages cited by the vast majority of co-ops (3.3% protein and 3.6% fat).

We also include base prices at standard European criteria (3.4% protein and 4.2% fat).

Furthermore, there is a column detailing what we describe as the maximum attainable price, which is based on consistent levels of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

April 2023 prices

The milk prices in the table below are those quoted by co-ops for the month of April (2023).

Advertisement

All bonus and penalty payments are based on manufacturing milk. The VAT rate changed from 5.6% to 5.5% as per Budget 2023.

April’s bonuses and penalties

Further details of bonuses and penalties for April’s Milk Price Tracker can be found by clicking here.

With regard to the Milk Price Tracker above, please see these explanatory notes (all bonus and penalty payments are based on manufacturing milk):

Arrabawn paid a 0.2c/L (excl. VAT) bonus on all milk with a somatic cell count (SCC) fewer than 200,000 cells/ml;

Aurivo had a milk storage bonus which is available to suppliers with a minimum annual supply of 160,000L that have enough refrigerated storage capacity to cover seven milkings at peak production. The storage bonus of 0.44c/L was taken from the ‘C’ from September 2021. ‘C’ is 3.813;

Aurivo had a 0.21c/L (excl. VAT) protein bonus available for every 0.05% protein achieved above the co-op average protein percentage in an individual month;

Aurivo is also paying 2c/L (excl. Vat) from it’s stability fund on all April milk;

Carbery Group paid a bonus of 0.5c/L (excl. VAT) from March to October and a 0.88c/L (excl. VAT) bonus from November to February to suppliers who achieved an SCC of fewer than 200,000 cells/ml;

In September 2022, Carbery began to pay out a sustainability bonus of 0.5c/L to farmers who have committed to Carbery’s FutureProof programme. This is 1c/L for 2023 and is paid on all milk supplied by farmers who have signed a sustainability pledge and complete three actions;

Dairygold applies no penalties to total bacteria counts (TBCs) of fewer than 75,001 cells/ml in the months of January, February, November, and December. Penalties will apply to TBCs more than 75,000 cells/ml in those months;

Dairygold has a maximum bonus attainable by farmers who achieve the minimum requirements for six criteria (TBC, thermoduric, sediment, SCC, lactose and inhibitors); this cumulatively amounts to 0.4c/L (excl. VAT);

Dairygold has a 0.75c/L Grassroots Sustainability Bonus Payment for Water Quality, Protected Urea, Soil Health, Education, Milk Recording, Herd Health and SDAS;

Tirlán is paying a Sustainability Action Payment of 0.47c/L (excl. VAT) for April;

Lakeland Dairies is paying 1.422c/L (excl. VAT) Input Support Payment for April;

Kerry pays a 0.4c/L (excl. VAT) bonus on all milk with an SCC fewer than 200,000 cell/ml and 0.1c/L (excl. VAT) for SDAS;

North Cork paid a 0.2c/L (excl. VAT) bonus on all milk with an SCC of fewer than 200,000 cells/ml;

Strathroy paid a 0.25c/L (excl. VAT) bonus on all milk with an SCC of fewer than 200,000 cells/ml;

Strathroy also paid a 0.25c/L (excl. VAT) bonus on all milk with an TBC of fewer than 10,000 cells/ml;

Tipperary paid a bonus of 0.25c/L (excl. VAT) on all milk with an SCC fewer than 250,000 cells/ml;

Tipperary paid a 1.9c/L (excl. VAT) Farm Input Support Payment Scheme for April.

