Red clover is the key feature of the “Embracing the Elements” garden at Bord Bia Bloom 2023 to highlight the role climate plays in sustainable Irish dairy farming.

To emphasise the use of red clover in multi-species swards beside fields and waterways, garden designer Benny Magennis said he decided to “rather have a lot” of clover “to get across the point”.

The dense population of clover in the show garden “opens up some dialogue”, the designer, who commented that he wants to encourage farmers to use as much natural plants as possible, said.

Bloom 2023

The garden’s centre piece is a large sculpture built from transparent, reflective boxes which represents clouds and is a metaphor for the use of technology in modern farming, he said.

Magennis said he saw an opportunity to combine his background in sculpture with the use of sustainable materials in the garden, which were also used to create water trays and benches.

The water trays represent ponds and lakes, while benches acknowledge the old stone walls which would have been in field boundaries “back in the day”, he said.

Magennis, who is a concept designer from Co. Monaghan, said that in the process of designing the garden sponsored by the National Dairy Council (NDC) he learnt “so much” from farmers.

“Embracing the Elements” is one of 22 show gardens at Bord Bia Bloom 2023 which opened its doors today (Thursday, June 1). Over 100,000 visitors are expected over the course of the five-day event, Bord Bia said.

Speaking to Agriland, he said: “What we are trying to achieve with the clover aspect is trying to use as much natural plants rather than using fertiliser, and slurry runoff into water ways and hedgerows.

“We are really trying to push the fact that if you do it naturally, you can reduce the carbon emissions, your costs and you can have a very healthy farmland while protecting your natural resources.”

The garden includes various plant and tree species, including Hawthorn, Guelder Rose, Silver Birch, and a “good, old, rugged, and strong Hornbeam sitting in the corner which is overlooking everybody”, he said. “Embracing the Elements” garden designer Benny Magennis. Source: Bord Bia Bloom

Speaking about the diversity of plants, he said that Yarrow, for example, helps the blood flow and circulation in livestock, and Chicoryor or birdsfoot is a natural remedy for worms in cattle.

“Again, you are reducing farmers costings by natural remedies that you wouldn’t think exist and it is important that this is acknowledged,” the garden designer said.