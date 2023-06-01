The €10 million Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector is now open for applications.

The scheme is open to growers in all horticulture sectors, and will provide grant aid at a rate of up to 40% on all approved investments.

This latest scheme sees an 11% increase on the funding that was available for the same scheme in 2022.

The scheme can cover growers of field vegetables, mushrooms, protected food crops, amenity crops, soft fruit, apples, and beekeeping.

It aims to facilitate environmentally friendly practices, promote the diversification of on-farm activities, improve the quality of products, and improve working conditions.

This scheme aids both existing producers and new entrants to horticulture, with qualifying young farmers receiving up to 50% grant aid rather than 40%.

The details of the scheme have been notified to the European Commission, as is required under EU rules on state aid.

Granting of approval of aid for investments under the scheme will only be possible after approval of the scheme by the commission.

The closing date for applications is June 30. The scheme is 100% funded by the state.

In other farm scheme news, aid grants have started being issued under the 2023 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Seed Potato Sector and Chipping Potato Sector.

This scheme will assist in the development of capacity within the Irish seed and chipping potato sectors by providing grant assistance to producers towards the capital cost of specialised equipment and facilities, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The scheme, which is worth €3.1 million in 2023, is funded using monies under Ireland’s allocation from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) fund.

The scheme is intended to assist in the development of the seed potato sector and the chipping potato sector, by grant-aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment.

These investments can include renewable energy, as well as technology adoption specific to the seed potato sector and the chipping potato sector.