Cashel Mart in Co. Tipperary hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Saturday, May 11.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, apprentice auctioneer at Cashel Mart Kalen McNamara gave an overview of the trade in the various different categories of cattle on offer at the Co. Tipperary mart venue.

Commenting on the calf trade at the sale, he said: “Calves remained very steady with exporters looking to secure calves for current orders.

“Farmer customers remain around the ring and are particularly keen for stronger 6/8 week old calves. Reared calves and runners are also coming on stream and there is plenty of demand for these from both local buyers and also a selection of customers coming from the midlands.”

In the cow sale, the apprentice auctioneer said that prices “remained strong with heavy cows ranging from €2.40-2.60/kg while lighter feeding cows ranged in price from from €1.50-1.70/kg”.

The sale also featured a selection of high Economic Breeding Index (EBI) Friesian heifers and these ranged in price from €645-€730/head.

Some of the freshly calved cows and heifers made from €1,000 up to €1,300 with the demand for these type of stock described as “a little tougher”. An April 2022 born pedigree Angus breeding bull from a Kilkenny farmer sold for €3,000 at the sale.

In the general cattle sale, McNamara said: “Cattle sold away very well with a 100% clearance and some great prices for Friesian bullocks with one bunch making €2.50/kg and plainer ones back to €1.85/kg. “

Sample heifer prices from Cashel Mart:

Two Simmental heifers weighing 242kg sold for €645 or €2.67/kg;

Six Hereford heifers weighing 297kg sold for €700/head or €2.36/kg;

Five Angus heifers weighing 315kg sold for €865 or €2.75/kg;

Four Angus heifers weighing 247kg sold for €730 or €2.96/kg;

Limousin heifer weighing 530kg sold for €1,600 or €3.02/kg;

Charolais heifer weighing 655kg sold for €1,690 or €2.58/kg.

Lighter Hereford and Angus bullocks were described as “an excellent trade” with a 230kg Hereford-cross bullock making €750 or €3.26/kg, a 235kg Angus-cross bullock making €720 or €3.06/kg.

Heavy bullocks made up to €2.74/kg for continental types while the heavier Angus and Hereford bullocks made from €2.45-2.55/kg.

Sample bullock prices from Cashel Mart:

Two Hereford bullocks weighing 230kg sold for €750 or €3.26/kg;

Three Hereford bullocks weighing 295kg sold for €875 or €2.97/kg;

Four Hereford bullocks weighing 510kg sold for €1,370 or €2.69/kg;

Limousin bullock weighing 590kg sold for €1,535 or €2.60/kg;

Three Friesian bullocks weighing 292kg sold for €700 or €2.40/kg.

“The heifer trade was steady, again plainer heifers were back a touch on the previous weeks.”

“There is huge farmer demand for the Angus heifers with one bunch of four, weighing 247kg making €730/head or €2.96/kg and another lot of six Angus heifers weighing 315kg making €865/head or €2.75/kg.

Continental heifers made from €2.40/kg for plainer types up to €3.02/kg for quality suckler-bred stock.