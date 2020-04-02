‘It’s time to act’: EU dairy group ramps up calls for supports amid price pressures

The European Dairy Association (EDA) has ramped up calls to EU officials to support submissions for the opening of private storage aid schemes for dairy produce due to the impact of Covid-19.

EPA president Michel Nalet sent a letter to chair of the EU Special Committee on Agriculture, Niksa Tkalec, as well as the other committee members, making the case for special market supports for the dairy industry during this turbulent time.

In the letter, Nalet said: “The European dairy industry is doing every effort it takes to live up to our societal responsibility and to assure the collection, processing and distribution of milk and dairy across our union in today’s extraordinary circumstances.

To guarantee the sustainable future of our essential and vital sector for Europe, for its citizens and for its economy, we ask for your immediate support in urging the EU Commission to activate the PSA [private storage aid] scheme.

“We know, we can count on you,” the brief letter concludes.

In a statement on the matter following the submission of the letter, the EDA highlighted that it has been making the case for private storage aid and other measures for butter, milk powder and cheese for more than two weeks.

‘Strong downward price trend’

In further commentary, the association said it was shocked and saddened to see that member states “at national or even at regional levels feel obliged to step in and take the necessary actions to protect their national milk markets.

While important market outlets (export, Horeca, local open-air markets) are muted by Covid-19 and retailers have misused the crisis to push for reduced prices and longer payment delays, we are reaching the seasonal peak of milk production in the union.

Dairy markets at European and global level have reacted and prices, especially for powdered milk, show a strong downwards trend, the association noted.

“EU Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski has not (yet) answered our letter and we really count on the EU member states at next Monday’s videoconference of the Special Committee on Agriculture to voice the need for both immediate and European action,” the EDA concluded.