Easter boost in demand ‘helps steady lamb trade’

Demand for lamb in the run-up to Easter is strong, with factories anxious for stock, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Commenting on the matter, IFA National Sheep Committee chairman Sean Dennehy said factories are paying €5.30 to €5.50/kg up to a 23kg carcass weight, with up to €5.60/kg paid.

Some live buying at €70 over the weight is also taking place, the chairman noted.

Factories are eager for suitable stock and some feeders and producer groups are doing better deals.

Although there are only very small numbers of new season lamb moving, prices are in the region of €6.20-6.40/kg, according to IFA figures.

Dennehy said retail demand should be strong over the next two weeks in the run into Easter Sunday on April 12. Meanwhile, Ramadan starts on April 23.

He said ewes were making €2.60-2.80/kg. On numbers, Dennehy said last week’s kill was well back at 45,666, of which 41,089 were lambs.

The sheep chairman said the Covid-19 crisis is having “a very severe impact on the sheep sector with the loss of major market segments”, adding that prices are down as much as €1/kg.

He said this is a devastating blow for sheep farmers with stock for sale, who are facing a price drop of over €20/lamb.

The IFA has made a detailed submission to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed and the European Commission seeking EU action in the form of direct payment aid, Aids to Private Storage (APS) market supports, suspension of non-EU imports and promotions, Dennehy said.