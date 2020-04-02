EU Special Agriculture Committee meeting ‘pivotal’ for agri market tools

The EU Special Agricultural Committee, scheduled for this Monday, April 6, has been described as a “pivotal moment for the activation of market management tools to assist the agri-food sector”.

The Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS) has highlighted the upcoming meeting as pivotal in managing the fallout of the Covid-19 lockdown.

At the meeting, EU member state representatives will discuss the impact of the crisis together with the European Commission and can recommend specific actions to be taken.

ICOS said it is in contact with the Department of Agriculture representative in the committee and is urging for the rallying of support in favour of the activation of private storage aid schemes for butter, skimmed milk powder and all cheeses.

To support the beef sector, ICOS is calling for public intervention to be opened.

However, given that current intervention price, at €2,224/t, is far below the cost of production, the representative association said it is also asking for this price to be significantly raised, to provide the necessary assistance for the sector.

Finally, due to the particularly difficult situation for high-value beef cuts, ICOS European affairs executive Alison Graham said the organisation supports a review of tariff rate quotas on imports in this area.

“While we recognise the need to maintain our international trade flows, the major changes in EU consumption must be reflected in our tariff rate quota management,” Graham saix.