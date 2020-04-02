EU Special Agriculture Committee meeting ‘pivotal’ for agri market tools
The EU Special Agricultural Committee, scheduled for this Monday, April 6, has been described as a “pivotal moment for the activation of market management tools to assist the agri-food sector”.
The Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS) has highlighted the upcoming meeting as pivotal in managing the fallout of the Covid-19 lockdown.
At the meeting, EU member state representatives will discuss the impact of the crisis together with the European Commission and can recommend specific actions to be taken.
To support the beef sector, ICOS is calling for public intervention to be opened.
However, given that current intervention price, at €2,224/t, is far below the cost of production, the representative association said it is also asking for this price to be significantly raised, to provide the necessary assistance for the sector.
“While we recognise the need to maintain our international trade flows, the major changes in EU consumption must be reflected in our tariff rate quota management,” Graham saix.
