Greenhouse gas training ‘webinar’ tomorrow for agri-food professionals

A ‘webinar’ (online seminar) will be held tomorrow, Friday, April 3, for agri-food professionals to provide training and information around sustainability and greenhouse gases.

The webinar – titled ‘Greenhouse Gases – Why all the fuss’ will begin at 9:30 and will run for on hour. It will be presented by Phillip O’Brien, scientific officer at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

It will be also be moderated by Mark Gibson, specialist in knowledge management and communications at Teagasc.

The webinar will “focus on key-topics to help agri-food professionals better understand the research and equip them with the information required to meet their clients’ needs”.

The webinar is organised by the National Rural Network (NRN) in association with Teagasc ConnectED; Dairy Sustainability Ireland; and Food Drink Ireland Skillnet.

Seamus Boland, coordinator of the National Rural Network, said: “Sustainability is key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from Irish agriculture.

“These events are designed to help agri-professionals communicate the best evidence-based advice and guidance to their clients. By working together, the agricultural industry can make major steps towards reducing the environmental footprint of Irish agriculture,” Boland added.

The webinar is free to take part in, but registration is required, which can be done here.

Teagasc discussion groups

Many meetings of this type are moving to online platforms in light of Covid-19 restrictions around social distancing.

Teagasc has been “fine-tuning” a system that allows farmer discussion groups to continue, despite the restrictions.

The system revolves around Microsoft computer software that allows several people to participate in video conversations, instead of face-to-face group meetings that have been curtailed.

A spokesperson for the authority explained to AgriLand that a number of Teagasc advisors had run some meetings using this technology recently, and that these arrangements would be examined in further detail to see if it could be rolled out further.