FBD postpones next month’s AGM due to Covid-19

FBD Holdings plc has revealed that its board has decided to postpone its annual general meeting (AGM) due to Covid-19.

The AGM had been originally scheduled to take place on Friday, May 8, the group said.

“All business normally conducted at the AGM, including the approval of a final dividend, will be deferred to the later date which will be advised to shareholders in due course,” a spokesperson for the holdings group said.

This decision has been taken in light of the current and developing situation surrounding the impact of Covid-19, recommendations from regulatory authorities, public authorities, and consideration of the health and safety of shareholders, attendees and staff.

This follows the news earlier this week that Paul D’Alton has been appointed as interim CEO and as an executive director of both the group and of FBD Insurance, with effect from today, Friday, April 3.

Advertisement

D’Alton is succeeding Fiona Muldoon, who informed the board on October 24, 2019, of her intention to step down as group CEO and director in 2020.

D’Alton is a chartered accountant, with extensive experience in senior leadership roles in the general insurance and banking sectors, having previously served as interim chief financial officer of FBD and chief financial officer of Bank of Ireland.

FBD chairman Liam Herlihy said that the board would continue to work towards appointing a permanent CEO.