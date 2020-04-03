Investigation launched into farm fatality in Cork

Investigations have begun following a fatality on a farm in Co. Cork, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a HSA representative said: “There was a farm fatality and we have launched an investigation.”

It is believed a farmer has been killed in an accident involving livestock on a farm in Tullylease, near Charleville, Co. Cork.

The incident occurred yesterday, Thursday, April 3, AgriLand understands, and the man in question is thought to have been aged in his 60s.

More details to follow as they emerge.

150ac of land damaged in Kerry gorse fire

Approximately 150ac of land was damaged following an extensive gorse fire in Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry, on Sunday, March 29.

In a statement, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) said it has been battling a fire in the Dinis region of Killarney National Park with support from two units of Kenmare and Killarney fire services and Kerry County Council.

The service added: “It is believed that approximately 150ac has been damaged.

Aside from diverting emergency services, it is illegal to burn land at this time and those that do face penalties.

“It’s now prime season for nesting birds, breeding mammals and regeneration of growth and habitats after winter.

“NPWS appeals to the public to stop setting gorse fires,” the service added.