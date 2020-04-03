Milder but more unsettled weather on the way – Met Éireann

Milder but more unsettled settled weather is expected in the coming days, especially from Sunday onwards, according to Met Éireann.

It will be generally cloudy this morning with scattered showers in western and northern areas, the national meteorological office said.

These showers will extend across the country during the afternoon with some sunny spells developing too, but they will become isolated this evening.

Highs of 9° to 11° are expected, with it coolest in the north-west, in light to moderate west to south-west breezes.

Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells, although there will be some patchy light rain or drizzle in coastal areas, mainly in the west and south, the forecaster says.

Lowest temperatures of 2° to 5° are on the cards with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Drying conditions will generally be poor over the coming week, while the best opportunities for spraying in the coming week are today, tomorrow and next Tuesday.

Regarding field conditions, most land is trafficable at present with growth returning.

However, the dry conditions will lead to some restrictions to growth in well drained soils.

Advertisement

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, although some patchy light rain or drizzle will occur at times, mainly in coastal areas, according to Met Éireann.

It will be breezy with moderate to fresh southerly winds, and strong near western coasts. Mild conditions are given, with highest temperatures of 10° to 13°.

Most parts of the country will stay dry and clear on Saturday night, but cloud will increase from the west overnight with rain reaching western and southwestern coastal areas by morning.

It will be milder than recent nights with lowest temperatures of 7° to 9° and it will be breezy with fresh south to southeast winds, strong near coasts.

Sunday

Outbreaks of rain in the west and south-west on Sunday morning will extend eastwards to most areas as the day goes on, with some heavy bursts possible in south Munster and south Leinster.

Parts of Ulster and north Leinster may hold dry until evening though, Met Éireann adds. It will be mild and blustery with highs of 12° to 15° and fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

Outbreaks of rain in the south and east will clear away early on Sunday night and will be followed by cooler, showery conditions extending from the west.

Some showers will merge to give longer spells of rain in the western half of the country.

Lowest temperatures of 6° to 8° with fresh to strong southerly winds veering southwesterly and easing a little overnight, the meteorological office said.