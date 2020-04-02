Gorey Agricultural Show 2020 cancelled due to Covid-19

One of the country’s longest running agricultural shows has been called off as a result of Covid-19.

The committee of Gorey Agricultural Show announced today, Thursday, April 2, it’s decision to cancel this year’s show, which was originally scheduled for June 20.

This year’s show would have been the 161st staging of the event. Show chairperson William Cecil said: “While It was a difficult decision, it really was the only sensible outcome at this time.

Over the last few weeks, we have investigated every possibility to continue to plan for our show. However, as the impact of Covid-19 continues to develop, it has become clear that we have no alternative but to cancel.

“Even though our show is several months away, it is impossible in these extraordinary times to predict whether public events will be allowed in June, but in any case there is a great deal of work to be carried out in the months leading up to the show, and this is impossible given the current level of restrictions,” Cecil explained.

He continued: “We receive tremendous support from local businesses through sponsorship and trade stands annually and, as they have suffered huge financial difficulties, we believe it would be unfair to expect them to support our show this year.

“Instead, we would encourage everyone to support our sponsors by shopping local as life begins to return to normal,” Cecil added.

The well-being and safety of our exhibitors, visitors, organisers and all those involved with the running of the show is of paramount importance to us and, taking into account the evolving situation, we were left with no alternative but to take this action.

The show committee has begun preparing for next year’s show, which is expected to take place on Saturday, June 19, 2021.