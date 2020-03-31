FBD announces appointment of interim CEO

FBD Holdings has announced the appointment of Paul D’Alton as interim CEO and as an executive director of both the group and of FBD Insurance, with effect from this Friday, April 3, 2020.

D’Alton is succeeding Fiona Muldoon, who informed the board on October 24, 2019, of her intention to step down as group CEO and director in 2020.

D’Alton is a chartered accountant, with extensive experience in senior leadership roles in the general insurance and banking sectors, having previously served as interim chief financial officer of FBD and chief financial officer of Bank of Ireland.

Paul is highly regarded in the investment community and as a former FBD colleague, he knows our business well.

Liam Herlihy, the group’s chairperson, welcomed D’Alton’s appointment, saying: “I look forward to his contribution to FBD and am confident in his ability to deliver for all stakeholders, given his substantial experience in financial services in Ireland.”

Herlihy added that the board would continue to work towards appointing a permanent CEO.

The group’s chairperson also paid tribute to Muldoon for her tenure as CEO, saying: “I would like to extend the warmest gratitude to Fiona for her hard work and effective contribution over the last five years. She has been instrumental in the transformation and development that has taken place in FBD.

“Her relentless focus on the business and its customers has been remarkable. Shareholders and the community alike have benefited from her tireless efforts. We wish her the very best for the future,” Herlihy added.