EU party seeks delay on ‘Farm to Fork’ strategy until after summer

Another postponement of the planned European ‘Farm to Fork’ strategy has been called for by a European political party “until at least after the summer”.

The largest political group in the European Parliament, European People’s Party (EPP) – which Fine Gael is a member of – made the call for the delay.

According to the group, the strategy “would impose new rules and restrictions on farmers across Europe, who are currently coping with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic” and have to ensure food production in Europe at the same time.

Herbert Dorfmann MEP, EPP Group spokesman for agriculture and rural development, commented on the matter, stating:

It is surely not the right moment to impose additional rules on farmers. We are facing the biggest crisis that the agricultural sector has seen in decades.

“European farmers are confronted with new and unforeseen challenges and find themselves in situations of great difficulty,” he added.

Advertisement

“The entire agriculture sector is heavily affected by the spread of the coronavirus, but the wine sector and the fresh product sector suffer the most,” the MEP claimed.

“I firmly believe that during the following months we need to help the agricultural sector to recover from this crisis as quickly as possible,” said Dorfmann.

Initially, the “Farm to Fork” Strategy was to be announced in March. However, the European Commission revised its calendar and postponed the strategy to April. The EPP Group wants this to be further postponed.

We have to give farmers security and must not create additional uncertainties. In this crisis, we should let farmers produce the food we need in a serene atmosphere.

“We should postpone the “Farm to Fork” Strategy until at least after the summer. Now, it is essential to use our energy to find adequate measures to help our farmers and to re-establish good working and market conditions for them,” Dorfmann concluded.