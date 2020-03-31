Minister called on to bring forward GLAS balancing payments

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has been called on to bring forward balancing payments under the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on agriculture, food and the marine, said that the outbreak of Covid-19 would result in cash-flow problems for farmers.

“It is currently expected that payment would be issued to approximately 48,000 participants this May. Given the national public health emergency and cash-flow problems farmers are beginning to experience, it is important the minister brings this payment forward,” the Donegal TD argued.

While the remaining 15% of the payment is normally made following successful inspections of lands eligible under the scheme, these are extraordinary times for the farming community and require extraordinary supports. The farming sector is approaching a time of year when costs run high.

“Fertiliser has to be bought before cattle return to the grass. There are a number of other costs associated as we move into the summer season,” McConalogue pointed out.

The TD said he was aware of cases of credit for farmers being restricted due to concerns over their ability to pay back short-term credit.

McConalogue also called for intervention from the European Commission, particularly agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski.

The commissioner needs to immediately implement support measures that fall under his exclusive competence, as provided for under the CAP’s [Common Agricultural Policy] Common Market Organisation [CMO] regulation.

“These measures cover market disturbance funding, and exceptional aid measures. Intervention and aid to private storage measures need to be introduced without delay in order to stabilise meat and dairy prices over the coming weeks,” the Fianna Fáil deputy insisted.

Concluding, McConalogue said: “Cash-flow difficulties are being faced by farmers right now and one immediate step that Minister Creed must take to provide some assistance to farmers is securing approval for GLAS balancing payments to commence immediately.”