Quinns of Baltinglass to remain open with changes to operations

Agri-supplies provider Quinns of Baltinglass will remain open for business at the present time, with some changes to operations in place in light of Covid-19.

William Quinn explained that the way branches, stores and yards operate has changed “out of necessity”.

Speaking yesterday, Monday, March 30, Quinn said: “All our agri-store locations are operating with a ‘call & Collect’ system from today.

This is in the best interest of our customers and staﬀ. Our delivery options are still there as an option too. However, given how hectic everything is at the moment we would advise farmers to please give a minimum of four working days’ notice for all feed, seed, fertiliser and spray delivery orders. Collect where you can.

“This crisis is like no other and we will all have to pull harder together to get past it – which we will. During these strange times please rest assured that Quinns mill and all our agri-store locations remain open, fully stocked and fully-manned to serve all your essential farming needs,” Quinn stressed.

He continued: “The government has asked everyone to do their bit and Quinns will continue to serve farmers.

“The farming community has always shown great cooperation in times of need and this time we need it most. Quinns have a great team of dedicated people willing and able to serve you through these strange and stressful times,” Quinn concluded.

The main points of Quinns’ new operating procedures are as follows: