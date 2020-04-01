Stena Line fights to keep ‘vital’ UK and Irish supply chains open

Ferry company Stena Line has moved to reassure freight and travel customers that it is taking “every precaution possible” to maintain supply lines for vital agri-food and medical supplies.

750,000 freight units, including several of the island’s biggest agri-food exporters, use the Stena Line’s Irish Sea service every year.

With 80% of Irish exports moving through the firm’s two Welsh ports, any disruption to services would prove devastating for the island’s agricultural sector.

In the last few weeks, Stena Line’s European business has been impacted significantly by Covid-19. The firm is one of several ferry companies operating Scandinavian services forced to lay off staff earlier this month.

However, a spokesman said that despite crippling trading circumstances, the firm, which is the biggest ferry company in Europe, “remains resolute in its determination to keep services going”.

He added that all services would continue in strict adherence to Government guidelines on travel, as well as the very latest medical advice on helping to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

As a result, Stena Line has put a host of measures in place to keep its customers and employees safe when travelling on its vessels.

All of Stena Line’s ferries are continuing to run on schedule; however, some services have restricted passenger numbers to ensure strict social distancing guidelines are adhered to.

‘A responsibility to help maintain vital supply lines’

Stephen Bryden, group head of onboard sales and services, said: “We really are in uncharted waters right now so we are having to dig deep and use all of our experience and take the advice of the Governments where we operate, and their medical experts, to help us navigate our way through this crisis to.

Advertisement

“Keeping our customers and colleagues safe while keeping our important services operational is our main priority at the moment.”

“We are acutely aware of the responsibility we have to help maintain vital supply lines between the UK and Ireland, as well as Continental Europe.

“Our services and work colleagues will be put under immense strain in the weeks and months ahead. We appreciate people will still need to travel for essential reasons and we will be there to support them.”

Now, more than ever, freight supply lines are vital to help keep the supermarkets stocked and ensure critical medicines and medical equipment are delivered. We will do everything within our means to keep these important logistics routes open and functioning.

Recently, Stena Line has introduced a large number of additional measures on top of its existing high health and safety standards in a bid to help safeguard its passengers and crew during the COVID-19 crisis including the following:

Staged embarkation and disembarkation, with all arriving passengers asked to clean hands;

Hand sanitisers available for customers and staff use throughout;

‘High contact’ surfaces sanitised on a regular basis;

Freight drivers have their own cabin;

Social and Counter Distancing measures in line with governmental recommendations;

Electrostatic Fog Machine for deep cleaning of specific areas (Irish Sea routes);

Cashless payments are requested in all payment points;

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for and staff;

Use of contactless thermometers to help should someone show any symptoms;

All newspapers & magazines removed to reduce the risk of cross-contamination;

Isolation cabins have been allocated and set aside should they be needed;

Daily staff briefings for crew and strict guidelines to adhere to;

Detailed Evacuation Plan (ship and shore) for affected customers/crew.

Stena Line will continue to operate its UK and Ireland sailing schedules as normal, however, given the now daily changes in prevailing circumstances and Government advice, sailing schedules are naturally under constant review.

For the very latest sailing information, Stena Line customers are advised to contact: 03447-707-070 (UK) or: 01-907-5555 (ROI).