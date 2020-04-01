Covid-19 helpline for farmers opened by department

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has opened a helpline to assist farmers in dealing with the restrictions around Covid-19.

The opening of the phone line was confirmed today, Wednesday, April 1, by Michael Creed, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The helpline aims to assist farmers with their queries about the Covid-19 measures and restrictions.

I have now put in place a dedicated information helpline for farmers to seek advice on the practical queries that they may have, as they continue to fulfill their essential role in maintaining the food supply chain.

“This information helpline aims to assist farmers in addressing the challenges they may face on a day-to-day basis,” the minister explained.

The information helpline phone number is: 076-1064468. The line will be open from 9:30am to 12:30pm, and again from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday.

In addition, the department has also published a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the coronavirus/Covid-19 section of its website. These FAQs can be viewed here.

TB testing

In other Department of Agriculture related news, it was revealed today that the age exemption for calves from TB testing will be increased from 42 days to 120 days.

Pat Farrell, the animal health chairperson of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), welcomed the development, saying: “Maintaining trade and the ability to trade for the maximum number of farmers in the current crisis is essential. TB testing is a key element of this, as current trade rules dictate.”