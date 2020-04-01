Farmers who don’t use safety equipment ‘have 49% higher risk’ of accident
Farm safety and the need to reduce all risks of an accident is especially important at present – with hospitals and the health sector under extreme pressure due to the coronavirus crisis, according to Teagasc.
A farm injury is unwelcome at any time, but currently an injury would be particularly unwelcome as it could jeopardise the running of a farm, require attendance at a medical facility and place more pressure on limited healthcare resources.
A key to farming safely is to farm methodically, plan out all your work and put safety first, the agricultural authority has stressed.
The ESRI study also indicates that the farmers who do not use safety equipment have a 49% higher risk of having a farm accident.
The study also shows that farmers who do not check agricultural machinery before use have a 59% increased risk of injury and those who do not use animal restraints have a 58% increased risk of injury.
Teagasc health and safety specialist Dr. John McNamara commented that at this critical time planning ahead is critical to prevent farm injury.
Teagasc farm machinery and milking machine specialist Francis Quigley – who is also co-author of the Farm Workshop Safety Booklet – stated:
“A considerable amount of information and knowledge is needed to undertake machinery maintenance and repair.
“This booklet outlines concisely the key information required. A check-sheet provided within the booklet will assist farmers and contractors to manage a farm workshop from a safety perspective.”
Pat Griffin, senior inspector at the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), said that the Farm Workshop Safety Booklet includes up-to-date references to standards associated with farm machinery maintenance and repair.
He strongly urged farmers to take the time to read the booklet and to adopt a way of working that methodically considers safety requirements before commencing any task.
The booklet is available online here.
