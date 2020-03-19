Latest coronavirus updates for farmers…as they happen [ongoing]

As the country reels from the impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus), Irish agricultural stakeholders are responding to the outbreak (and the resulting Government measures to curtail the virus).

On Wednesday, March 18, the Department of Health said that 74 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 366. Two people in the Republic of Ireland have died from the virus thus far.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also confirmed that some 15,000 virus infections are expected by the end of the month, as testing for the infection is being rolled out across the country.

Thursday, March 19

5:05pm: Raphoe Mart reopens with ‘new measures’ in place

Raphoe Mart re-opened its doors to facilitate its weekly cattle sale which, under normal circumstances, takes place every Thursday.

As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Raphoe Mart, along with two other Donegal-based marts, made the decision to close on Friday, March 13, amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

3:50pm: Vets running med pick-up services and rotating staff

A number of veterinary practices around the country are taking measures to enact social distancing precautions, including the operation of a pick-up service for animal medications as well as staff rotations, according to the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI).

3:45pm: Calls for ‘increased ministerial powers’ inCovid-19 legislation

Increased ministerial powers were called for by independent TDs Marian Harkin, Michael Fitzmaurice and Michael McNamara as part of the emergency Covid-19 legislation that was discussed in the Dáil on Thursday, March 19.

3:17pm: ‘Delays and disruption’ at EU borders

Three leading bodies in the European agricultural sector warned that delays and disruption at country borders are affecting the delivery of certain agricultural and manufactured products.

2:05pm: Dáil meets on emergency Covid-19 legislation

A reduced Dáil sat to pass emergency legislation in response to the national Covid-19 outbreak.

2:00pm: Michel Barnier tests positive for Covid-19

Chief Brexit negotiator for the European Commission Michel Barnier confirmed that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

1:15pm: Consumers urged to ‘make extra effort’ to buy Irish food

Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Brian Stanley called for a ‘Buy Irish Food’ campaign “to support workers and protect Irish businesses”.

He urged consumers around the country “make an extra effort” to prioritise the purchase of Irish food products over the coming days and weeks.

12:58pm: Deadline for Leaving Cert Agricultural Science course-work extended

Minister for Education Joe McHugh announced that the deadline for completion of the Leaving Cert Agricultural Science course-work has been extended to Friday, May 15, due to the outbreak of Covid-10.

This was welcomed by the Irish Agricultural Science Teachers’ Association.

12:30pm: NPA says exhibitors would be ‘fully refunded’ if ‘Ploughing’ does not go ahead

Exhibitors at the 2020 National Ploughing Championships would be guaranteed a “full refund” if the event does not go ahead – due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, according to the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

11:17am: Progressive Genetics continuing services but ‘taking prudent approach’

Agricultural services firm Progressive Genetics affirmed that its AI services will continue, but with strict hygiene protocols in the face of Covid-19.

It says that its staff (personnel) have been issued with a “standard operating procedure” to enable service to continue with “maximum protection”.

10:40am: Banks agree to ‘payment break’ for customers affected by Covid-19

Irish banks agreed to a “payment break” for up to three months for business and personal customers affected by Covid-19 (coronavirus), according to the sector’s representative body Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

10:30am: Ballymahon Mart confirms that it is ‘temporarily closed’

Ballymahon Mart (Co. Longord) confirmed that it is ‘temporaily closed’ at present, but is working behind the scenes to develop measures and protocols to enable it to re-open – in “full compliance” with best practice.

8:06am: ECB announces €750 billion bond-buying programme

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced a €750 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) in response to the continued spread of Covid-19 – and the subsequent economic impact of it.

The governing council of the ECB decided on three key measures in its announcement.

7:50am: Contractors issue Covid-19 guidelines for drivers

Guidelines for disinfecting the tractor cab and avoiding Covid-19 were issued for tractor and machinery drivers by the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI).

In a wide-ranging list, the contractor representative organisation outlined measures drivers should take, extending from disinfecting door handles, to social distancing.

Wednesday, March 18

7:30pm: 2 workers test positive for Covid-19 at Kepak factory

Two factory workers at Kepak Clonee, located in Damastown, Co. Dublin, tested positive for Covid-19.

It is understood that the employees, who tested positive on Tuesday, worked in the plant’s boning hall. All protocols in terms of contact tracing are “being adhered to” by the factory – which remains fully operational.

5:45pm: Aurivo announces temporary suspension of livestock sales

Aurivo Marts announced that it will be temporarily suspending all its livestock sales from Monday, March 23, until at least the end of the month.

The decision was made in light of Covid-19, and will be reviewed in the intervening period.

5:40pm: Derogations for driving and resting times announced

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport agreed to allow a temporary and urgent derogation in respect of certain provisions of the EU driving and resting time rules.

The proposed derogation will apply to all operators and drivers subject to the EU driver’s hours and tachograph rules engaged in the carriage of goods, including oil supplies, etc.

4:40pm: Agricultural consultants to hold meetings ‘strictly by appointment’

The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) announced that its members’ offices will be closed to the public until further notice, and that appointments will be “strictly by appointment only”.

The ACA decision was made “in the interest of the health and safety” of its members and their staff and clients.

4:30pm: JCB halts UK production

JCB stopped production at all of its UK manufacturing plants as a result of “disruption from the worldwide coronavirus pandemic causing an unprecedented reduction in global demand”.

The company halted production for the rest of this week and the whole of next week at its nine manufacturing plants in Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham.

3:40pm: Munster Bovine AI services to continue, but with strict protocols

Very strict protocols were announced for both Munster Bovine AI and EDIY technicians and for Munster Bovine’s farmer customers to minimise the risk to human health when AI services are provided on-farm.

This protocol includes very strict hygiene guidelines and social distancing recommendations for Munster Bovine personnel to follow before, during and after AI service farm visits.

3:20pm: Browse, buy or sell livestock (or other farm essentials) online…on Haystack.ie

As the country, and the agricultural sector, comes to terms with the Covid-19 outbreak, certain mart sales are taking place under strict restrictions, while others have opted to close their doors for the short-term – in a bid to halt the virus.

However, whether we like it or not, the only way to move livestock over the coming weeks may be through direct farm-to-farm buying and selling.

Therefore, to help farmers purchase and sell livestock – through this challenging period – Haystack.ie will now offer farmers a free platform to trade with potential buyers across the country.

1:30pm: Department rules out BPS application extension

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said that it will not be seeking an extension to the May 15 deadline for receiving applications under the Basic Payments Scheme (BPS).

12:40pm: ICOS proposes reduced ANC retention periods

The Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS) proposed a reduction in the retention period for Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) eligibility as a method to ease pressure on farmers and marts during discussions with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Commenting, ICOS executive Ray Doyle said: “If marts can spread out their usual peak spring sales it will greatly assist with ensuring compliance.”

11:00am: Carrigallen Mart outlines new sale dates and protocols

Carrgallen Mart (Co. Leitrim) contacted AgriLand to outline a changed sales schedule, as well as certain precautions it will be taking.

A heifer sale will go ahead on Thursday, March 19, as planned, but a calf sale that was supposed to be held later in the week will now also be held on Thursday, while previously scheduled sales on Saturday, March 21, and Monday, March 23, will not go ahead.

The mart is also operating a ticketing system – first implemented on Saturday, March 14.

10:00am: FTMTA monitoring situation

The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) said it is monitoring the Covid-19 situation. A decision will be made regarding Grass & Muck 2020 at the end of the month.

7:23am: Clare Marts reveals ‘further tightening’ of protocols

Clare Marts announced a “further tightening” of protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19 – but confirmed that it is “currently open for business”.

The mart said that the the six-point list “applies until further notice”.

Tuesday, March 17

9:00pm: Taoiseach on need to ‘cocoon’ elderly in days ahead

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, addressed the nation with the latest information on the pandemic – outlining that at a certain point it will be advised to “cocoon” the elderly and most vulnerable in their homes for several weeks.

With the emergency likely to go on far beyond March 29 and into the summer months, Varadkar reiterated the need for citizens to continue to adhere to social distancing and strict hygiene guidelines.

6:05pm: Cabinet approves emergency Covid-19 legislation

The cabinet signed off on emergency Covid-19 legislation that reportedly gives the Government legal power to close down mass gatherings.

According to RTÉ, the new measures – expected to be passed by the Dáil this Thursday, March 19 – also strengthen enforcement capacity when it comes to individuals that forgo self-isolation.

5:02pm: Royal Highland Show cancelled – amidst growing concerns over Covid-19

The Royal Highland Show – due to be held on June 18-21 just outside Edinburgh, Scotland – was cancelled, amidst mounting concerns over Covid-19.

A statement issued by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) chairman Billy Gray said: “It is with deep regret that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Royal Highland Show.

“The decision was taken following a virtual meeting of the directors…and is in line with Government guidance.”

4:32pm: Cahir Mart’s weekly sheep sale postponed; cattle and calf sales to go ahead

Cahir Mart (Co. Tipperary) announced that it will not go ahead with its weekly sheep sale on Wednesday, March 18. However, its cattle and calf sales will go ahead.

4:17pm: Gortatlea Mart closed for the next 2 weeks

Gortatlea Mart (Co. Kerry) announced the closure of its mart for the next two weeks, amidst coronavirus concerns.

A spokesperson for the mart explained: “We have decided to close the mart and cancel all scheduled sales that were due to take place over the next two weeks.

“The health of our staff, buyers, sellers and visitors is of great importance to us.”

4:00pm: Timely advice for dairy farmers…amidst concerns over coronavirus

AgriLand outlined useful and timely advice for dairy farmers – farmers for whom people (from outside the farm-gate) must enter more frequently than many other farming enterprises.

2:10pm: President of the country’s biggest farm organisation issues a renewed appeal

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan issued an appeal to farmers – in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak – stating: “Farmers and everybody involved in the sector need to fully observe all Health Service Executive [HSE] protocols and do everything they can to minimise risk, so we can keep processors, co-op stores and marts operating.

“It is particularly important that farmers attending marts follow all the guidelines strictly.”

2:05pm: Covid-19 negatively impacts beef factory quotes

As of Monday evening, March 16, all beef plants are continuing to operate – following “strict, Government-issued protocols” to ensure that slaughtering and processing can continue.

As the country and the agricultural sector comes to terms with the Covid-19 outbreak, it appears that the virus has already negatively impacted Irish beef prices – for some categories of stock.

Cows witnessed the largest price-drop, with some plants cutting quotes by up to 20c/kg.

11:47am: Newry and Lurgan shows cancelled, as well as UK Grassland & Muck event

Covid-19 continues to take its toll on the calendar of agricultural events. The latest cancellations in Northern Ireland include Newry Show (June 27) and Lurgan Show (June 6). Killyleagh Show (May 2) has been postponed.

The UK-based Grassland & Muck event – due to take place on May 20-21 in England – has also been cancelled.

1:02am: EU offers 1-month extension to CAP application deadline

The European Commission announced that all member states can now choose to extend the deadline by which farmers must submit their applications for CAP payments.

Member states can now opt for a new deadline of June 15, 2020, instead of May 15, 2020.

9:05am: GVM to hold only calf sales in its marts until March 28

Golden Vale Co-operative Mart (GVM Group) announced that it will hold only calf sales at its livestock marts – with all other sales suspended until at least March 28.

8:00am: EU to close borders for 30 days

EU leaders are expected to approve proposals for member states to close its external borders for 30 days.

The ban is expected to be endorsed during a video-style summit involving EU leaders at some point on Tuesday, March 17.

Monday, March 16

10:54pm: Managers introduce ‘buyer-only entry’ at marts

The Mart Managers of Ireland announced new public health measures for its members, including: ‘buyer-only’ entry; a sign-in of all people on the premises; maintaining appropriate distances; and other steps.

7:00pm: Gardaí hire 210 ‘contingency vehicles’ to assist communities

An Garda Síochána announced that it is in the process of hiring up to 210 additional vehicles to provide extra mobility to members nationwide – and to also bring increased community support in the ongoing battle against the spread of Covid-19.

6:30pm: IGFA reassures farmers about feed supplies

The Irish Grain and Feed Association (IGFA) reassured farmers that animal feed supplies are currently secure and ports remain open.

Heather Peppard, a nutritionist with Brett Brothers, spoke to AgriLand and stated: “Farmers are part of the food chain so we are being assessed as a critical business. Animals have to be fed; because farmers are part of the food chain the input supplies will continue to farms.”

The IGFA also issued advice on feed deliveries.

6:20pm: Progressive Genetics suspends manual milk recording

Progressive Genetics suspended its manual milk recording service for two weeks, due to the ongoing developments with Covid-19.

Progressive Genetics milk recording manager Stephen Connolly explained: “We have to be responsible. We want to protect our staff, our contractors and our farmers. That’s what’s most important.”

6:15pm: ‘Strong trade’ in Tullow Mart, with over 600 sheep on offer

Tullow Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday, March 17, where over 600 sheep were on offer.

According to the mart manager, Eric Driver, both buyers and sellers were “very sensible” when it came to adhering to the marts’ guidelines on social spacing and preventative measures to reduce contact with people.

6:00pm: ICSA tells farmers to hold off sending livestock to the factory in response to price cuts

Farmers should hold off sending livestock to the factory, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association’s (ICSA’s) Sean McNamara.

Speaking to AgriLand, McNamara said: “There was no need for factories to cut prices. I would advise farmers to hold off sending their animals to the factory until the prices we were seeing over the last few weeks are restored.

“Farmers are panicking and factories are looking to take advantage of this coronavirus outbreak which is wrong.”

5:30pm: Manorhamilton and Roscommon Marts’ sheep sales to go ahead on Wednesday

Manorhamilton Livestock Mart and Roscommon Mart announced that their weekly sheep sales are going ahead on Wednesday, March 18.

A spokesperson for Roscommon Mart explained: “As of now our weekly sale on Wednesday is going ahead. Unless we are told otherwise, we will continue to keep the mart open.”

4:40pm: Marts ‘continuing for now’

Co-operative marts are continuing to operate under the strict guidelines as issued by the Government on Thursday, March 13, according to the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS).

“It’s business, not as usual, but continuing for now – and this may change day to day, depending on the overall situation and ongoing guidance from the authorities,” according to ICOS marts executive Ray Doyle.

4:00pm: Commission proposes ‘priority transport for food and perishable goods’

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that essential goods – such as: medicines; perishable goods; food; and emergency services – will be given transport priority via ‘fast lanes’ to ensure economic continuity as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to unfold.

Temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU for an initial period of 30 days – with the possibility of prolonging the time-frame as necessary – have also been proposed.

3:00pm: ‘Next 7 days vital’

Dr. Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer with the Department of Health, stated that the “next seven days are vital” in containing Covid-19.

Dr. Holohan said that it is “now time to flatten the curve”, referring to the rate of new infections. In this, he argued, “every one of us can play our part”.

The two most important pieces of advice to follow are, according to Dr. Holohan, to reduce your social contacts – see only a handful of people in your network – and by distancing yourself 2m from people in shops and supermarkets.

1:00pm: Mart Managers seek ‘workable solution’

The Mart Managers of Ireland organisation is trying to find a “workable solution” to allow marts to stay operating, while also complying with Government guidelines on social distancing in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The managers’ association is currently developing guidelines for members to ensure the continued flow of trade, while maintaining “high health and safety standards and protocols”.

12:30pm: Beef Market Taskforce to be rescheduled

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed that a meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce, which was set for an as yet unannounced date later this month, will be pushed back.

A spokesperson for the department told AgriLand: “Given the current advice in relation to Covid-19, the beef taskforce meeting which was planned to take place at the end of this month will be rescheduled for a later date.”

11:00am: Contractors close yards

The Farm Contractors of Ireland (FCI) issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that its members will close its yards from Monday as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the statement, the FCI said that all its contractor members should contact their clients advising them of this development.

“In view of the current situation and the Government instructions regarding the fight against coronavirus, we inform you that our contractor yards will be closed to the public from Monday, March 16, until further notice.”

7:00am: Midlands machinery auction cancelled

Hennessy Auctioneers announced the cancellation of its monthly machinery auction that was scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 21, at the old mart in Portlaoise.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the auctioneer said it will continue to monitor the Covid-19 outbreak before deciding on a date for the next auction.

Sunday, March 15

9:45pm: Tullow Mart’s sheep sale going ahead on Monday, March 16

Tullow Mart announced that its weekly sheep sale is going ahead on Monday, March 16, at 2:00pm.

The mart manager, Eric Driver, said: “Our weekly sale is going ahead tomorrow. The phone hasn’t stopped ringing all day, with farmers looking to get stock booked in.

“In total, 40 people will be allowed into the mart ring at any one time, as we will be implementing strict social spacing measures.

We continue to review the situation on a daily basis, as well as adhering to the advice of the Department of Agriculture.

Concluding, Driver said: “We have a responsibility to keep feeding into the food chain and to ensure that we do that we need to allow farmers to sell their stock – as they also need to pay their bills as well.”

7:00pm: Members of the public asked not to enter farms and pubs asked to close

Members of the public were urged not to enter farmland for leisure activities such as walking, shooting or hunting.

Tim Cullinan, the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), said: “I am asking members of the public not to call to farms. Those who have business on farms should call strictly by appointment only.

It is absolutely vital that we keep our food supply chain moving. Many farms will be in trouble if the farmer falls ill or if people involved in processing or transporting produce or supplies become ill or have to self-isolate.

In other coronavirus-related developments, the Government asked pubs and bars to close from Sunday, until March 29, to mitigate against the spread of the virus.

6:45pm: 3 marts in Donegal close until further notice

Three marts in Co. Donegal have closed until further notice in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The marts that have closed include: Raphoe Mart;

Ballybofey & Stranorlar Mart;

Inishowen Co-Operative Society Livestock Mart.

The three livestock marts were due to hold sales on Monday, March 16. However, the decision to postpone these sales until further notice was taken “in the interest of health and safety”.

2:15pm: Kildare Chilling issues guidelines to farmers/hauliers bringing livestock to its factory

Kildare Chilling issued the following guidelines that farmers/hauliers should adhere to when bringing livestock to its factory.

Farmers who bring livestock to the factory should remain in their vehicles until it is time to unload;

After unloading and the transfer of paperwork is complete, farmers should return to their vehicles, proceed to the wash-out area and leave the site;

No farmers will be allowed to enter the site past the security check-point. Therefore, farmers will not have access to the toilet, canteen or offices;

Cheques will be left out at the security check-point and can be collected there or, if a farmer prefers, can be posted. These guidelines include the following:

1:30pm: ‘Farmers unhappy about being turned away from marts’

Some farmers are reportedly unhappy about being turned away from marts. In one example, a number of would-be mart-goers were denied entry to Baltinglass Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Saturday, March 14 – due to measures being undertaken in response to Covid-19.

Joe Kinsella of Baltinglass Mart explained: “I had to turn away about eight people yesterday. Some were very unhappy about it.

The majority of these were accompanied by children. I told them that I was following strict guidelines. The rest of the people that were turned away were neither buyers nor sellers…and had no business at the mart.

“Despite this, there were only about 70-75 people at the sale, so we didn’t have to implement a ticket system.”

10:30am: Taoiseach may seek enforcement powers to stop mass gatherings

On Sunday, March 15, the Taoiseach – Leo Varadkar – tweeted that he has asked the National Public Health Emergency Team for “further expert guidance” on stopping indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

He also tweeted that he “may seek enforcement powers from [the] Dáil/Seanad”.

Meanwhile, farming events that had been scheduled to take place over the coming weeks are – in increasing numbers – being cancelled.

Saturday, March 14

7:00pm: Dairygold outlines standard operating procedure for Covid-19 suppliers

On Saturday, March 14, Dairygold iterated its ‘standard operating procedure’ to be undertaken by (milk) suppliers if a case of Covid-19 is confirmed on their farm.

It urged any suppliers with a suspected or confirmed case to contact Dairygold, which would in turn notify hauliers and drivers.

Such suppliers must wear disposable gloves during milking and clean all surfaces that tanker drivers would come in contact with during milk collection.

6:45pm: Increasing numbers of pubs closing in parts of rural Ireland

Anecdotal reports are circulating that some pubs in various parts of the country are closing temporarily, in response to the unfolding situation…and in response to the Government’s guidance pertaining to large gatherings of people.

Notably, Center Parcs in Co. Longford – the high-profile resort in the heartland of rural Ireland – confirmed that it will close until Sunday, March 29.

3:30pm: Spain to enter state of alert, with government given power to occupy farms

The government of Spain has been given the power to occupy premises and properties of almost any kind – including farms – as the country enters an official state of alert.

According to the Financial Times, the government in Spain announced that the country will soon enter ‘lock-down’, with the government given wide-ranging powers to deal with the spread of coronavirus. Private homes are the only type of premises that won’t be potentially affected by these powers.

The Spanish authorities will also be able to limit or ration goods or services.

12:45pm: Glanbia Ireland reiterates protocols

Glanbia Ireland (GI) reiterated its precautionary protocols in relation to deliveries and milk collections from suppliers.

GI says that these measures would “allow us to continue to provide vital services for our farming community”.

GI originally issued its first tranche of protocols on Monday, March 9.

12:30pm: Some marts issue special ‘entry tickets’ to farmers

Headford Mart in Co. Galway – like some other marts around the country – issued tickets to buyers and sellers to gain entry into the ring for its cattle and sheep sale on Saturday, March 14.

In total, 90 tickets were printed and laminated for farmers that were either buying or selling livestock, with a further 10 tickets made available for the mart’s staff.

The mart manager, Joe Wynne said: “Only trading customers, with a ticket, are allowed into the ring. If a person leaves the ring, the ticket is taken off them and disinfected before being given to another person.”

11:30am: Farmers urged to keep in touch with elderly neighbours

Farmers were urged to keep in touch with their elderly neighbours and those who are farming alone.

Tim Cullinan, the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), said: “While older farmers and those with underlying medical conditions might be concerned about receiving visitors, it’s important that farmers make a special effort to keep in touch with their neighbours via phone.

“This is a time when those in the farming community need to support each other, while ensuring that those most at risk are supported.”

10:30am: Reiterated guidance from the Associated Livestock Marts

Associated Livestock Marts (ALM) reiterated that only ‘trading customers’ should attend marts until further notice – i.e. only those buying or selling livestock.

A spokesperson for ALM explained: “We ask that non-trading patrons refrain from visiting until further notice up to March 29, 2020, when further guidance will be provided.

The number of people attending individual mart ring-sides at any one time will be limited to 100 – which will be managed on a strict rotation system.

The spokesperson added: “Each of our member marts will be making their own decision on whether to continue to trade or not, so please keep in contact with your local mart.”

Friday, March 13

10:00pm: Department keeps show on the road

The Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application date (deadline) will not be changed due to measures in relation to preventing the spread of [coronavirus] Covid-19, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

In a lengthy statement issued on Friday, March 13, the department noted that it is working closely with the Department of Health and others as part of a “whole-of-government response” to the virus.

The department outlined some of its key priorities including: keeping food and other processing facilities operational, and ensuring that payments and commercial activities – which are necessary to protect farm incomes – can continue.

6:37pm: Tesco ‘temporarily closes’ fresh meat counters

Tesco moved to close its fresh meat counters during an “unprecedented busy time” for the retailer amid panic buying in the face of the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

A spokesperson for Tesco explained: “We have taken the decision to temporarily close our fresh meat counters, as we are working to serve our customers during what is an unprecedented busy time in our stores.

“Our colleagues are focused on areas of our stores that are our busiest at this time.”

6:18pm: Aurivo introduces protocols but ‘remains open for business’

Aurivo introduced a strict protocol for milk collections and feed/fertiliser deliveries – but will remain open for business amid concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

On the marts front, Aurivo Marts confirmed its scheduled sales would go ahead, but under new measures.

5:49pm: European Commission on member state options

There are a number of ways that EU member states can take effective action to limit economic damage caused by the impact of coronavirus Covid-19, according to European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager.

working with governments to put in place schemes that compensate sectors for the damage they have suffered because of the Covid-19 outbreak;

Allowing governments to put in place schemes that give small and medium-sized companies “the urgent liquidity they need”; and

Using banks as a channel for support to the economy – including to small and medium-sized companies. The executive vice-president highlighted three examples, including:

“If need be – in the coming weeks and months – we do have the rules in place to enable governments to ensure banks have adequate liquidity,” Vestager said.

4:53pm: Co-ops call for flexibility

ICOS said the Government will need to consider adjustments to working time provisions to allow for maximum flexibility for workers and employers within the Organisation of Working Time Act.

This will be important for the milk production and the processing sector, which is very seasonal in nature and will soon enter the peak production period, the association added.

ICOS welcomed the strict protocols enacted by dairy co-ops to ensure that milk collection and milk processing will continue as normal, while ensuring that social distancing takes place throughout the collection process.

This would typically entail the dairy farmer opening the dairy facilities for the milk collection vehicle and maintaining an appropriate distance from the driver until he or she departs.

3:24pm: Impact on CAP

Delays caused by Covid-19 to the ongoing reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) could mean a gap of up to two years between the current CAP and the new policy, according to MEP and First Vice-President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness.

2:45pm: Road Safety Authority tests suspended

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), after receiving advice from public health authorities, decided to suspend all driving tests following the conclusion of the last test on Friday, March 13.

The suspension of driving tests will run until Sunday, March 29, and this will be kept under review.

Those who have a driving test scheduled during the affected period will have the test re-scheduled free of charge and the RSA will be directly in contact with candidates in the coming days.

2:15pm: EU package

The European Commission announced plans to set up an investment initiative in the amount of €37 billion to deal with the spread of Covid-19.

Under the proposal, the commission will relinquish its obligation this year to request member states to refund unspent pre-financing for the structural funds.

This would amount to around €8 billion from the EU budget, which members states could use to supplement €29 billion of structural funding across the EU.

12:51pm: Colleges update

Agricultural science students in third level institutions around the country were informed that “face-to-face events with students” have been cancelled but online learning will continue.

A day earlier, University College Dublin (UCD) announced it was closing for “face-to-face events with students”, adding that it has postponed examinations planned for March, with an alternative format for these yet to be decided. Arrangements for the end of trimester examinations in May have yet to be made, UCD added.

University College Cork (UCC), Waterford IT (WIT) and Dundalk IT (DkIT) also said that physical classroom and lab activities will cease but modules will continue through online learning.

Meanwhile, Teagasc colleges around the country will close, following the Government’s advice on the closure of educational institutions.

Teagasc is making contingency arrangements to deal with closures and will be in direct contact with learners.

12:30pm: Marts update

Carnaross Mart confirmed that it will resume business as normal on Monday evening, March 16, when a weanling sale is due to take place. However, restrictions will be in place due to the coronavirus.

A day earlier, the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS) revealed that marts will be limiting the number of people attending individual ringsides to 100 people at a time on a rotation basis as part of their plans to follow Government protocols.

10:55am: Stance of farm organisations

Macra na Feirme established a management group to deal with the impact of Covid-19 and moved to suspend meetings and competitions to minimise the threat of the coronavirus.

A day earlier, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) all cancelled their March meetings and events, urging their members to follow Government guidelines.

10:18am: Bord na Móna machinery auction cancelled

The auction which Bord na Móna had organised to sell machinery deemed to be surplus to requirement on Saturday, March 14 has been postponed.

The sale had been due to take place at Bord Na Móna’s site in Derrygreenagh, Co. Offaly.