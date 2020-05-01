Rosderra Meats ‘continuing with scaled-down process’

Rosderra Irish Meats has confirmed that “a number” of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19 at its plant in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

However, the processor has stated that it will continue with a “scaled-down process” in the short-term while its affected staff members are self-isolating.

In a statement to AgriLand, the processor stressed that it has implemented “stringent and detailed control measures and protocols” to ensure staff safety during the current Covid-19 crisis.

This follows concerns raised in the Dáil yesterday evening, Thursday, April 30, by Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture Brian Stanley.

A spokesperson for Rosderra Irish Meats Group said:

Our sites are fully regulated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine which, as is normal practice in the sector, has its own representatives on site at all times.

The spokesperson said that “from the outset of the Covid-19 crisis”, in conjunction with guidelines from the relevant authorities and “in consultation with union officials”, Rosderra Irish Meats has “implemented stringent and detailed control measures and protocols to ensure employee and Department of Agriculture staff safety.

‘Open communication’

This, the representative added, was done “while continuing as an essential service to provide an adequate supply of high-quality food to our customers and a high level of service to our suppliers”.

A continued flow of open communication with all employees was implemented immediately [after] the crisis was announced and Rosderra Irish Meats will continue to do so until further advisement from the HSE [Health Service Executive] and the Irish Government.

“All of these steps complement the very high standards of hygiene and the sanitary environment in place at all our sites,” the spokesperson added.

“As part of this, we have fully engaged with the HSE and the Department of Agriculture in a consultation process which has led to the coordinated testing of all of our staff at the Roscrea Plant.

“A number of employees had a positive result from that testing and they are self-isolating per HSE protocols.

We have reconfigured the process with the remaining staff who have been tested and are clear of Covid-19 and are continuing with a scaled-down process in the short-term until the staff return. We expect those staff will be returning over the next number of weeks having adhered to HSE protocols.

“We will remain vigilant and continue to maintain our robust procedures while Covid-19 remains an issue within Ireland,” the spokesperson’s statement concluded.