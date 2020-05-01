Creed ‘resisted interfering’ with ANC stocking rate

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has “resisted interfering” with the stocking rate requirement under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme for a number of reasons, the minister informed TDs.

The minister was responding to comments from Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill in the Dáil last night, Thursday, April 30, on the need for flexibility in schemes such as ANC and the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) regarding stocking rates.

In his response, the minister said:

“This is something on which we would want to reflect. I have resisted interfering with the stocking rate because people buying to meet stocking rate requirements are putting a floor on the price of live cattle at the moment.

If we were to tell people they do not have to meet the stocking density requirement for ANC payments, we would undermine that trade and, by virtue of eliminating that condition, qualify a substantial number of farmers who have not previously applied for the scheme.

“The pot would have to be shared out to a larger number of farmers and we would erode the base price that is underpinning the live trade market.”

Advertisement

BEAM

Turning to the topic of the BEAM rate – whereby participant farmers are required to reduce their organic nitrogen levels by 5%, Minister Creed said:

“I have committed to keeping an open mind on the 5% reduction in organic nitrogen loads for the BEAM, but I do not believe that something that will kick in only from the end of July this year to the end of June next year is currently a detriment on the market.”