Man airlifted to hospital following chainsaw accident

Emergency services were called to an incident in Co. Roscommon yesterday, Thursday, April 30, where a man had to be airlifted to hospital following an accident that is believed to have involved a chainsaw.

Ballaghaderreen Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service attended the scene of the incident at Gorthaganny, yesterday afternoon.

An air ambulance was sent out, airlifting the man to University Hospital Galway for treatment.

The man is understood to have been seriously hurt but, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. The man is thought to be a farmer, though this is unconfirmed.

Gardaí use Covid-19 legislation 76 times

The Gardaí invoked the legislation on Covid-19 restrictions 76 times between April 8 – when the legislation was introduced – and last Saturday, April 25.

In a statement, the Gardaí reiterated that the Covid-19 legislation – which deals with the movement of people, non-essential travel, self-isolation and other issues – is invoked only as a “last resort”, after engaging with the public and encouraging them to comply with the restrictions.

There has been a high level of compliance with the restrictions and public health guidelines, the Gardaí noted. Officers have interacted with “hundred of thousands” of people, with the vast majority sticking to the guidelines.

Of the 76 occasions where persons were not in compliance and legislation had to be invoked, two of these were on the advice of a medical professional.

Some of these 76 cases involved an arrest being made, and some have been or are currently before the courts.