Crop walking: Beet weeds top of the agenda in Co. Laois

Martin McDonald of Stradbally Town and Country is busy walking beet crops these days. In this installment of the Crop Walk Series on AgriLand, he tells us how he is tackling weeds and why the rain this week was welcome.

Beet crops are now emerging and the two main varieties on Martin’s books are Enermax and Magnum.

“Crops are emerging at the moment. With the dry weather we’ve had so far there is some uneven emergence, but, in general, crops are good and are coming up quickly.”

Martin also noted that once spraying conditions come right overhead, the recent rain will leave soil damp which is ideal for controlling weeds in beet as it improves the efficacy of the residual herbicides.

We held off spraying early-sown crops until rain came on Wednesday and Thursday.

The box below outlines the control programme Martin will use in many situations. Goltix gives a broad range of control. Thistles will be controlled in the T2 when BeetShield 200 (clopyralid) will be added to the mix.

He added: “Knotgrass is a problem in our area and where needed we use Sniper instead of Betenal MaxxPro.”

T1 on beet: Debut – 12g/ac;

Betenal MaxxPro at 0.2-0.25L/ac or Sniper at 0.2L/ac;

Venzar – 0.15L/ac;

Goltix – 0.2L/ac;

Super Rapeeze Oil or Headland Diamond Oil – 0.2L/ac.

Uneven emergence

“In an uneven emergence situation you need to be kind to the beet without letting the weeds get out of hand,” he explained.

Where emergence is very uneven Martin will advise farmers to split the T1. This means applying just two-thirds of the rates outlined above, but applying them twice, with five days between applications.

Spring barley kicking off

“Spring barley is going to kick off strongly now after the rain. Generally crops will receive an SU with Universe, Flurostar 200 or a straight fluroxypyr product.”

Martin noted that an aphicide will also be added where it hasn’t already been applied.

On wild oat control, the agronomist noted that it is a costly exercise.

He noted that while wild oats will significantly reduce crop yields, as well as affecting quality, some growers are starting to query the expense.

He said: “While it’s handy to throw in the wild oat spray with the herbicide, this option has become very expensive.”

The Laois man urged farmers to watch their spends this year in light of expected low grain prices.

On nutrition, crops will be treated according to any deficiencies that emerge like manganese (Mn) or magnesium (Mg). Other crops may receive Cereals Aloy at 0.4L/ac (1L/ha) which provides a broad range of trace elements. Martin noted that the rain this week will help to improve colour in crops.

Martin added that fungicide will go on in approximately two weeks’ time and will depend on what levels of disease are put in front of him.

Oats and spring wheat

“Winter oats are getting their second growth regulator at the minute combined with fungicides such as Spike and Talius. They’re just on second node this week.”

Spring oats have increased in area this year and will receive a herbicide in the coming week, as will spring wheat crops.

T1s on winter barley and winter wheat are just finishing up

The last of the winter barley crops, which Martin described as very variable, to receive a fungicide were treated with Mettle Inception along with Terpal where the flag leaf was out.

There’s very little mildew around, but where there was we put in Midas. Crops are generally very clean.

T1s on wheat are coming to an end now. Crops received Ascra or Adexar along with chlorothalonil.