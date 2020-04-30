Letter to the editor: ‘Is Macra too conservative now? Where’s the vigour?’

First and foremost, I would like to point out that Macra na Feírme is open to all people…of all backgrounds.

That’s what makes it such a good organisation to join for young people. However, it is also an organisation that is tasked with representing young farmers. I believe that it has not always done so in recent years – at a time when young farmers needed solid representation.

Take, for example, the recent beef protests that took place last year. The organisation initially distanced itself from the protests without – I believe – consulting its grass-roots members.

‘Jumped at the chance…’

When the opportunity to enter talks came, the organisation jumped at the chance to partake [in the talks]. Some counties and clubs then decided to troop out and join the action on the picket lines – during the second wave of protests – on their own initiative.

Meanwhile, some officers in the organisation were scare-mongering to dissuade members from joining any such protests. That did prevent some members from doing so. They missed the opportunity to stand with their fellow farmers.

Advertisement

I would go so far as to say that opinions from grass-root members have been censored. Members who voice these concerns, it seems, are seen as trouble-makers.

For a lowly member like me, little detail is provided about the organisation’s finances. There is talk, for example, of increasing membership fees by €10 – apparently for insurance reasons. But with an estimated 9,000 members that’s €90,000 of extra revenue – just to cover a hike in insurance?

I am writing this letter not to attack Macra na Feírme – because it does great work around the country – but to highlight how I feel it it is not supporting some of our young farmers.

I feel that this lobby group, for the farmers of tomorrow, has lost some of its voice and its vigour – in favour of a more conservative approach.

From a reader; the writer wishes to remain anonymous